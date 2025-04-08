Elite North Carolina DB details Clemson's momentum

Elite North Carolina DB Samari Matthews details Clemson's momentum

The power of Clemson’s Elite Retreat still holds plenty of momentum. Just ask Samari Matthews. Matthews of Cornelius (NC) Hough is considered one of the top prospects in the 2026 class and one of the best defenders this cycle has to offer. That skill was again displayed in Charlotte’s Under Armour camp on April 6th, where he was considered the best player in attendance. In the reps we witnessed, Matthews looked like the most polished corner of the group and completely dominated receivers who stepped in his direction for reps. The more significant piece of the picture goes beyond the play on the field last weekend. Matthews’ top four appears to be solidified, with four official visits already scheduled once the summer begins. Clemson will make its first visit on May 30th, followed by Florida State (June 6th), Texas (June 13th), and South Carolina (June 20th). Matthews spoke with TigerNet at the Charlotte camp, and it seems Clemson’s momentum from the Elite Retreat significantly impacted the four-star. At the time of the camp, we were approaching being a month removed from the event in early March, but the wins Clemson picked up are still fresh in Matthews’ mind. “It was a great experience,” Matthews said. “Obviously, some people committed on the spot right there. That kind of proves how great the whole experience was. Being able to talk to Dabo, Coach Reed, and many of the other coaches was a great experience, and having, once again, some of my friends down there with whom I got to hang around was great. It was definitely a great experience, and I definitely enjoyed it.” Clemson’s string of Elite Retreat commitments left a profound impact on the star power that Dabo Swinney and the staff were able to sell effectively that weekend. It has occupied Matthews’ thoughts for some time, which will have to play an even more significant role, with South Carolina and Florida State continuing to gain ground on his commitment. Regarding his official visits, he told TigerNet that relationships are the most important factor moving forward. He wants to feel at home and truly understand the spot he will commit to. Matthews knows what Clemson is all about, and May 30th will only serve to further that knowledge as he chooses his home very soon. “Relationships,” Matthews said. “Again, I’m just a big relationship guy. Learning more about Coach Dabo, Obviously, he's a great coach, but I'm just learning more about him as a person. I already know Coach Reed really well and am just getting a whole atmosphere and culture at Clemson.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Underclassmen Report (@theucreport)

