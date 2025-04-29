Elite lineman has Clemson in final four, talks Sellars' recruitment, Luke's strong bond

Official visits are rapidly approaching. For four-star OT Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day, that means a decision is coming soon. On July 11th, Delaney will decide among Tennessee, Clemson, Michigan, and Penn State. All schools have an official visit scheduled with him, with Clemson getting the first chance for a final impression on May 30th. Each program has stood out to Delaney, and in his eyes, their cultural foundation can lead to the best chance to win. "What stands out for me most about all of those schools is the culture of the programs," Delaney said. "I feel like every school has a culture that's consistent with just a really gritty work ethic, like a blue-collar kind of thing. Just put your head down, get after it and grind. Don't lift your head until you're on top of the mountain; even then, keep going. Be the best person yourself. And on top of that, the relationships that I get to build with these coaches, I get to see what kind of coach I want coaching me for three years, hopefully, as long as they don't go elsewhere. And yeah, I mean I want to win too. That's a big thing. And all four of the schools that I'm really looking to win big." Regarding where Clemson stands in the mix, an added advantage to the Tigers' recruitment of Delaney is the addition to one of his teammates within the class. Four-star wide receiver Gordon Sellars recently pledged to Clemson, giving Tyler Grisham another high-caliber weapon to work with down the road. It hasn't taken long for the Providence Day wideout to put on his own recruiting hat to get his teammate to join him. "He's been peer recruiting me since the day he knew he was going to Clemson," Delaney said. "And we talk about it. We talk about what he loves about the place, which is kind of similar to the things I love about the place, their development, their culture, how they put time into having the guys that they bring in from high school, turning them into great football players and great people, not just portal and already great football player in and calling it development. So I mean, yeah, I think we consistently talk about stuff like that." It also doesn't hurt that Matt Luke has continued to build a strong rapport with the young lineman. Pairing that with Sellars' recent commitment, the Tigers certainly feel good about where they stand. Delaney feels that the pieces have come together to give Clemson the right pull as a decision draws closer. "The relationship just continues to get stronger with Coach Luke," Delaney said. "It continues to get stronger with just, I feel like the family there, especially with my teammate Gordon Sellers being committed there now, it just feels like a great place to be."

