Clemson's recruiting star power will soon be tested as the summer slowly approaches

Clemson’s star power passed its test in March with flying colors. Once summer hits the calendar, that examination will come again. The Elite Retreat was a reminder that the Tigers still have a stacked deck regarding their recruiting prowess. Still, that weekend is one of many this staff has to ace to get the program's future on campus, and that challenge has only grown this decade. When it came to 2025, the interconnectivity felt scrambled at times, and it was reflected in the bevy of decommitments that hit the doorstep of the class. The ones who have stayed have already shown incredible promise, with Brayden Jacobs and Gideon Davidson being highlights of a positive spring. Each decommitment graphic was a chill sent down the fanbase’s spine, anxiously awaiting how 2026 would play out in the coming months. For this group, there were different plans. Clemson’s class sat at five entering the Elite Retreat. Days later, it sat at 13. It may be common for numbers to spike instantly after those types of events, but this program needed a weekend like that more than most. Dabo Swinney’s speech, which lasted over two hours, was certainly a big selling point to many recruits, but in this case, there is more to explore. The recruited have become the recruiters. For the few that were pledged to Clemson entering that weekend, it was an opportunity to sell something special. Those who bought into it have quickly turned around to replicate what was just pitched to them. There is a distinct belief within this group that this class can be one of the best in this program’s history. So far, they are in step with building that kind of momentum. Looking at someone like 4-star wide receiver commit Gordon Sellars of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day, the push for him extended back into December, with several pledges hitting his line early and often. Clemson had always been a strong contender for Sellars and ultimately came away with a massive commitment. Sellars’ case is one of many, and that has transpired into a top-five recruiting class. Even looking at another pledge at wide receiver, Connor Salmin of Potomac (MD), The Bullis School had consistently communicated Brock Bradley of Birmingham (AL) Spain Park, who should be considered the ringleader of this class’ sales team. These commits have been on the recruiting trail and have done well in their efforts. Now, this group gets to do it again. Official visits are nearly one month away, marking another critical step in where this class will ultimately fall on National Signing Day. Most of Clemson’s fan base still bears scars from the uncertainty surrounding recruiting in this age of college sports. By all estimations, this class feels different. Another test of Clemson’s star power is rapidly approaching, and this class is ready to ace another examination.

