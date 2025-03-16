4-star RB Jaylen McGill feels wanted by Tigers, says he's seen as 'instant impact' player

Momentum comes in different ways. That is certainly the case when it comes to Clemson and Jaylen McGill of Spartanburg (SC) Mountain View Prep. McGill was not at the Elite Retreat last Saturday but visited on Wednesday to watch the Tigers' first scrimmage of spring practice. "Clemson was amazing," McGill said. "I got to make most of the team meeting, and I loved what Dabo was telling the players. He was holding the players accountable. When I was watching the practice, he held everybody accountable, not just the players but he held all the coaches accountable. That's stuff that I love because you only can thrive in an office like that." McGill also had a one-on-one conversation with Swinney. "We got to talk for maybe 15-20 minutes to each other," McGill said. "I know he enjoyed me, and I enjoyed him. He noted that I can be an instant impact to the team. Just listening to him tell me how important and how purposeful I would be in the program was amazing." McGill walked away from that conversation feeling he's a definite take by Swinney, displaying confidence that he is someone Clemson is coveting. "I was the first running back he offered on planet Earth," McGill said. "Shoot, I knew he wanted me. I knew he wanted me before I got there." Despite this, he announced his commitment to Rutgers, which was quickly rescinded shortly after. McGill believes that he committed too hastily, and is playing the recruitment process much slower this time around. "Too soon," he said. "I've got to play the slow game. I wouldn't say I made a mistake (committed to Rutgers). Only things that happen in this life are lessons and blessings, and I'm truly happy that God continues to bless me. I go through certain things and learn lessons. Already did this commitment thing, so I've got to make sure that when I commit this next time I do it fully right. That's what I plan on doing." McGill also has a verbal offer from South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and running backs coach Marquel Blackwell. As far as the four-star tailback is concerned, the Gamecocks don't seem as interested as he would like. He feels he is too talented to give into "the chase." "I would like to get in contact with South Carolina, but nobody has hit me up from there," McGill said. "It looks like they're going another route based on not talking to me. They picked up a dominant receiver corps this year, and the only thing that they are missing is a dominant running back, a dominant player. They've got a good quarterback on their hands in LaNorris Sellers, and it would be good playing beside him for I think two years. It would be amazing to play beside him after watching him play last season. South Carolina always has one of the best defenses in college football. I just haven't heard anything from Coach Blackwell and Shane Beamer. They did come to my school. I haven't heard anything from them since I decommitted. I can't chase. I'm too good of a player to chase." McGill has other spring visits planned. He will visit Tennessee on March 29th and North Carolina on April 2nd. He will visit Georgia, possibly on April 10th, and Texas on a date to be determined. His official visits for that month are in flux because of a vacation he's taking in June, but he said he has talked with Spiller about one with Clemson. He's unsure if he can go to their official visit weekend on May 30th.

