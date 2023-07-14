Florida defender commits to Clemson

|
Florida defender Adam Kissiya commits to Clemson
Height: 6-7 Weight: 230 Hometown: Palm Bay, FL (Heritage HS) Class: 2024
#69 DE, #108 FL
#26 Edge, #45 FL
Palm Bay, Florida 2024 defensive end
Adam Kissayi announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.
"THANK you GOD for this opportunity. With that being said I am 10000000% Committed to Clemson University, LETS GOOOOO DEATH VALLEY," Kissayi said.
Kissayi had committed to Minnesota last month and announced a decommitment in the next hour from his reported Clemson offer on Thursday.
He is the 15th pledge in Clemson's 2024 class and moves the Tigers up to 12th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
Listed at 6-7.5 and 230 pounds by 247Sports, Kissayi has also reported offers this year from Miami, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Rutgers and Michigan.
He tallied 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a junior.
Kissayi is a ninth defensive commit and a fourth pledge from the state of Florida for the class.
The Tigers have a target announcing on Saturday as well with 4-star cornerback Ashton Hampton (Tallahassee, Florida).
THANK you GOD for this opportunity, With that being said i am 10000000% Committed to Clemson University,LETS GOOOOO DEATH VALLEY 🐅🐅🐅🐅@coachski_ @CoachBroomfield @Coach_Benson9 @CoachPolimice @coachainsley @wrcoachtu87 @swarmgangg pic.twitter.com/FN1d7DbUUV— Adam Kissayi (@Adam_kissayi) July 14, 2023
