4-star WR commits to Clemson

4-star WR Gordon Sellars commits to Clemson
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS) Class: 2026
#144 Overall, #25 WR, #9 NC
#57 WR, #17 NC
#41 WR, #17 NC
Tyler Grisham has another future piece to work with.
2026 four-star WR Gordon Sellars of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day committed to Clemson Friday, making it the Tigers’ third commitment at wide receiver for this cycle. Sellars chose Clemson over South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio State, and Georgia. Notre Dame offered days before his commitment, but the late push was not enough to sway his choice. Clemson now has 14 pledges and continues to hold a top-three ranking in the class, in step with Ohio State for the No. 2 overall spot (247). Sellars tallied 10 receiving touchdowns last season and averaged 19.5 yards per catch, totaling 50 receptions for 975 yards.
