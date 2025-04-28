On this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain returns to the show to break down what makes Clemson a true title contender in 2025.

Mac Lain gives his impressions from the spring, Ben Boulware's impact among many on this upgraded coaching staff, and much more.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!