Ben Boulware coaches a talented linebacker room with Wade Woodaz and Sammy Brown returning as starters.
Eric Mac Lain on what makes Clemson a true title contender
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

The summer is approaching, but that doesn't mean Clemson's spring impression has disappeared.

On this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain returns to the show to break down what makes Clemson a true title contender in 2025.

Mac Lain gives his impressions from the spring, Ben Boulware's impact among many on this upgraded coaching staff, and much more.

