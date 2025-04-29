Clemson football moves into Top 5 of USA TODAY preseason rankings

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Another national outlet included Clemson in its post-spring Top 5 this week. The Tigers check in at No. 5 in USA TODAY's college football rankings after spring practice and the last preseason transfer portal window, moving up two places from an earlier ranking this offseason. "QB Cade Klubnik and the defending ACC champions will be expected to repeat in 2025 and go deeper into the playoff. The offense could have issues at RB after projected starter Jay Haynes tore his ACL in the ACC title game, though freshmen David Eziomume and Gideon Davidson looked good in the spring. Defensively, expect Clemson to rebound under new coordinator Tom Allen after falling to ninth in the ACC in yards allowed per play this past season. The pieces are in place for a run at the national title," said USA TODAY. On3's Andy Staples released a post-spring ranking with Clemson at No. 3 overall this week. USA TODAY has reigning champ Ohio State on top, followed by Penn State, Texas and Georgia. Opener opponent in Clemson this August, LSU, is right behind the ACC Tigers at No. 6. "This feels like a make-or-break year for Brian Kelly. The return of Garrett Nussmeier gives the Tigers one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Kelly then went to the transfer portal to add Nic Anderson (Oklahoma) and Barrion Brown (Kentucky) at wide receiver. LSU also made some key additions on the offensive line. The gem on defense is pass rusher Patrick Payton (Florida State), but there is also help coming in the secondary," USA TODAY's writeup said. Unlike the On3 outlook, there is another ACC team in the Top 10 with Miami (10), and Friday November road trip Louisville is also in the Top 20 (18). The rival Gamecocks also made the USA TODAY ranking at No. 16. "The Gamecocks may have been one of the best team in the Power Four at the end of last season, so pushing for the playoff in 2025 seems like a realistic goal. QB LaNorris Sellers showed significant progress in his first year as a starter and should be among the best at his position in the SEC. With significant returns at receiver, the offense should be more balanced and allow Sellers to showcase his throwing ability. The defense had significant losses that will require retooling, but Dylan Stewart should push for double-digit sacks as a sophomore," said the outlet.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!