Clemson has featured ACC game in six different weeks for national outlet

Clemson football has featured ACC game in six different weeks for national outlet

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

The focus will be on Clemson's Tigers for a good portion of the 2025 college football season, and certainly within the ACC. Athlon Sports released an outlook for the ACC slate and picked the featured game for each week, where six Clemson contests were selected. That all starts with the ACC-SEC Tigers battle in Death Valley, Clemson-LSU. "It's a close call between LSU at Clemson or Notre Dame at Miami for the top spot in Week 1. But this all-Tigers affair at Clemson gets the nod, especially with a top-notch quarterback battle expected between Cade Klubnik (Clemson) and Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)," Steven Lassan writes. It's not long before another Clemson selection in Week 3 with Clemson at Georgia Tech. "Georgia Tech is a sleeper contender for the ACC title in 2025. This early September matchup against Clemson is another opportunity for coach Brent Key's team to land a marquee upset," said Lassan. There's a wait to the next Clemson pick with an ACC Championship Game rematch vs. SMU in Week 8. "A rematch of last year's thriller in the ACC Championship is easily the must-see game of Week 8. Can the Mustangs get revenge for the last-second loss in Charlotte?" Lassan asks. Clemson-FSU is the pick for Week 11, a once-prime conference battle now relegated to more of a trap game for the Tigers. "With Florida State's regression in 2024, this game doesn't quite have the appeal of previous years where it was among the must-see matchups in the conference. However, this season's game will provide insight into just how far the Seminoles improved after the '24 debacle - or how far ahead the Tigers are from the rest of the conference," Lassan said. Clemson heads to Louisville next on a short week for a Friday night game. "This Friday night showdown is one of the ACC's biggest games for 2025. The Cardinals stunned the Tigers 33-21 in Death Valley last season. Will Clemson get revenge in this year's meeting?" Lassan asks. The regular-season schedule's SEC bookends both made the picks with Clemson's trip to South Carolina rounding it out. The Tigers seek some revenge from the 17-14 defeat in Death Valley last year and a sixth consecutive victory in Columbia.

