Clemson defender named best pick for team's NFL draft

Clemson defender Barrett Carter named best pick for team's NFL draft

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

The NFL draft is done and the early grades and assessments are out ahead of rookie minicamps and training camp this offseason. Barrett Carter's fourth-round selection by the Cincinnati Bengals is seen as the best pick of an otherwise average draft for the team, according to CBS Sports. "Carter can flat-out fly and will challenge for time early in his career. His play tailed off some last season, but he's a guy I've had my eye on for years," CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco said. NFL.com featured one of the better team draft grade assessments for Cincinnati, with a B-minus. "Carter is a good player who will eventually start, but I’m not sure they were able to get maximum value by taking linebackers with two of their first four picks," said Chad Reuter. With that idea, PFF sees some competition for Carter to the top of the depth chart. "Carter has been at the center of the Clemson defense each of the last three seasons, yet he hasn’t quite hit the heights of his 2022 sophomore season. While he set a career high in PFF run-defense grade this past season (81.9), the rest of his grading falls far short of what he was able to accomplish two seasons prior. Carter will compete with fellow 2025 draftee Demetrius Knight Jr. for playing time alongside Germaine Pratt," said the outlet. The Chargers, who picked R.J. Mickens in the sixth round, were given multiple B+ grades on their picks overall. "The Chargers get excellent value with RJ Mickens, landing PFF’s No. 108 prospect at pick No. 214. Mickens, the son of former NFL player Ray Mickens, earned an 89.8 PFF overall grade in 2024," said PFF. "Mickens enters a competitive defensive back room; don't count him out," Reuter said. The Cowboys, who selected Phil Mafah in the sixth round, were given multiple A grades for their picks. They also drafted Texas running back Jaydon Blue in the fifth round. "It drafted another back -- Phil Mafah, adding to a crowded depth chart. I like the competition, though," ESPN's Mel Kiper said, who gave Dallas a B grade. "The Cowboys select a big power back in Mafah, who provides an option in short-yardage situations. He gained 3.24 yards after contact per attempt in 2024," said PFF.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!