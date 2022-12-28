CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Bryan Bresee discusses his upcoming NFL decision

Bryan Bresee discusses his upcoming NFL decision
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 28, Wed 08:59

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee told reporters on Wednesday during media availability that he is focused on Friday's Orange Bowl and not his future NFL decision.

"I haven't even thought about it, to be honest with you," Bresee said. "I just told coaches, everybody, teammates that I will worry about it when we are done with this game. I have just been focused on playing Tennessee, and I'll worry about it after the game."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson eats 430 pounds of meat at restaurant
WATCH: Clemson eats 430 pounds of meat at restaurant
WATCH: Tyler Davis, KJ Henry on their NFL decisions
WATCH: Tyler Davis, KJ Henry on their NFL decisions
Bryan Bresee discusses his upcoming NFL decision
Bryan Bresee discusses his upcoming NFL decision
WATCH: Wes Goodwin talks Tigers at Orange Bowl, Tennessee offense
WATCH: Wes Goodwin talks Tigers at Orange Bowl, Tennessee offense
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest