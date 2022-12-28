Bryan Bresee discusses his upcoming NFL decision

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee told reporters on Wednesday during media availability that he is focused on Friday's Orange Bowl and not his future NFL decision.

"I haven't even thought about it, to be honest with you," Bresee said. "I just told coaches, everybody, teammates that I will worry about it when we are done with this game. I have just been focused on playing Tennessee, and I'll worry about it after the game."