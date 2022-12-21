Tigers grab road win at Georgia Tech to stay unbeaten in ACC

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is off to its first 2-0 start in ACC play since the 2017-18 season.

Brad Brownell’s Tigers (10-3) largely dominated the action in a 79-66 win at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday night.

PJ Hall led the way with a season-high 25 points over 28 minutes, adding 10 rebounds for the double-double.

Clemson outshot the Yellow Jackets 55%-35% in the first half, scoring 28 of its 42 first-half points in the paint.

The Tigers went on an 18-1 run to take a 13-point advantage. Hall scored 10 of the Tigers’ first 18 points in the period.

Clemson went into the break up 14, limiting Georgia Tech (7-5, 0-2) to two 3-pointers in 11 attempts.

"I thought our defense in the last 15 minutes of the first half was outstanding. That's where we kinda set the tone and pulled away and played really well," Brownell said.

The Tigers stretched the lead out to 18 before the 15-minute mark of the second half. A Brevin Galloway 3-pointer pushed the edge over 20 points with nearly 10 minutes to go.

Hunter Tyson reached double-figures scoring for a 10th-straight game and 12-of-13 this season (14), reaching double-figures on rebounds as well (13). Chase Hunter (14) and Galloway (14) also hit double-digits scoring.

The Tigers were without starting guard Alex Hemenway, who was announced as out with a foot injury prior to tipoff.

Clemson advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 2017-18 season that it started 2-0 in conference play, which stretched to 3-0 that year.

The Tigers take a break before hosting NC State next on Dec. 30 (4 p.m./ACCN).

Clemson Notes: Clemson improved to 10-3 with the win over Georgia Tech … the Tigers moved to 2-0 in the ACC – marking the fourth time in the last 26 years that Clemson has started at least 2-0 in the league … Clemson improved its mark against Georgia Tech to 76-67 and won just its 27th win on the road in the series … for the second-straight game Clemson finished with 20 assists, this time on 31 made baskets … Head Coach Brad Brownell won his 395th game in his career and is just five victories shy of the 400-win plateau … Coach Brownell improved to 19-8 all-time against Georgia Tech … for the 10th time since 2010-11, the Tigers posted two players with double-doubles (PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson).

The Tigers lead the Yellow Jackets 46-31 with 15:58 remaining in regulation! pic.twitter.com/UDIj04UWsu — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) December 22, 2022

Clemson beat Georgia Tech tonight, 79-66. Tigers are 2-0 to start ACC just fourth 2-0 start in last 26 years. Other years 2017-18, 2008-09, 2006-07. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 22, 2022