Report: ACC expected to move to reduced conference schedule

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

The ACC is expected to approve a move in May from a 20-game ACC men's basketball schedule to 18 games starting next season, according to CBS Sports. The change had been proposed as something to mitigate the league's increasingly lesser stature in the sport, seeing a reduced number of NCAA Tournament bids in the last few years with a 20-game slate. Per CBS: "The 18-game proposal discussed by the ACC's administrators would consist of one game against 16 teams and two games against a permanent rival (home and away) each season, sources said. The league's 20-game schedule last season consisted of two repeat opponents, with new members Cal, SMU and Stanford grouped together as partners." In the NCAA's NET rating, Duke finished No. 1 overall but then Clemson was the next-best from the league down at No. 22. Even comparing Duke and No. 2 Auburn, the SEC Tigers had 21 Quad 1 game opporunities and won 16 of them, while even a high-profile program like the Blue Devils had just 12 Q1 games (winning nine). Clemson played eight Q1 games (winning five), compared to 19 Q1 games for Michigan with a No. 23 NET rating. Both featured as 5-seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Louisville ranked 24th in the NET and played in 10 Q1 games (winning four) was given an 8-seed, while BYU ranked 25th in the NET and was given a 6-seed after playing 15 Q1 games (winning eight). CBS reported that ESPN has been alerted of the potential move, which could reduce some games that could air on their networks.

