Former Clemson guard picks his transfer portal destination

He announced a commitment to Radford on Monday.

Jones played in 32 games as a freshman, averaging 3.8 points and an assist in 11.8 minutes per game.

Jones was a four-star point guard out of high school and ranked as the No. 66 overall player and No. 14 point guard according to ESPN. Jones chose Clemson over Arizona State, Oregon, Seton Hall and West Virginia originally.

Radford recently hired SMU "Chief Strategist" Zach Chu, who worked in analytics with the Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks previously. He played at Richmond and is taking on his first head coaching role at age 32. Jones is a fifth portal addition for the Highlanders, including prospects such as 4-star Tulane guard Mari Jordan and 3-star Minnesota guard Brennan Rigsby.

Jones scored as much as 13 for Clemson in the absence of Chase Hunter at Virginia Tech.

With Dillon Hunter out in postseason action, Jones' impact off the bench was limited with four total points over 12+ minutes per game versus SMU, Louisville and McNeese, committing six turnovers.