Clemson's rank in final AP Top 25

Clemson's rank in the final men's basketball Associated Press Top 25
With the 2025 men’s basketball NCAA Tournament in the books, the Clemson Tigers were ranked No. 22 in the final Associated Press Top 25 on Tuesday.
Before the first-round NCAA Tournament loss to 12-seed McNeese State, Clemson had its highest-ever ranking to enter an NCAA Tourney, at No. 12. After last year’s Elite 8 run, the Tigers finished 14th and the program-best final AP finish is 13th (1996-97; 1986-87). Brad Brownell’s Tigers (27-7, 18-2 ACC) set program records for overall wins (27), regular-season wins (26) and ACC regular-season wins (18). Clemson won 12 of those games away from home, with nine road ACC victories setting another school mark. Fifteen of Clemson’s regular-season ACC wins were by 10+ points, which easily cleared a school record there (previously 9) and ranked third-best all-time in the conference. The program made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time under Brownell and since the 2008-11 run for Clemson under Oliver Purnell and then Brownell. Departing due to graduation, Chase Hunter was a first-team All-ACC pick and Ian Schieffelin made second team. Starters and double-digit scorers Jaeden Zackery and Viktor Lakhin are also set to move on with eligibility expired. Full ranking to be released
