Clemson's rank in final AP Top 25

Before the first-round NCAA Tournament loss to 12-seed McNeese State, Clemson had its highest-ever ranking to enter an NCAA Tourney, at No. 12. After last year’s Elite 8 run, the Tigers finished 14th and the program-best final AP finish is 13th (1996-97; 1986-87).

Brad Brownell’s Tigers (27-7, 18-2 ACC) set program records for overall wins (27), regular-season wins (26) and ACC regular-season wins (18).

Clemson won 12 of those games away from home, with nine road ACC victories setting another school mark.

Fifteen of Clemson’s regular-season ACC wins were by 10+ points, which easily cleared a school record there (previously 9) and ranked third-best all-time in the conference.

The program made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time under Brownell and since the 2008-11 run for Clemson under Oliver Purnell and then Brownell.

Departing due to graduation, Chase Hunter was a first-team All-ACC pick and Ian Schieffelin made second team. Starters and double-digit scorers Jaeden Zackery and Viktor Lakhin are also set to move on with eligibility expired.

