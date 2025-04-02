sports_basketball
Clemson lands highly-rated transfer big man Nick Davidson
Brandon Rink - 3 hours ago

One of the top-rated big men in the transfer portal has committed to Clemson.

Nevada rising senior Nick Davidson (6-10 238) is a Tiger, the first portal pledge for Brad Brownell's group this cycle.

Davidson had a final group with Virginia, Notre Dame, Texas and Washington as well.

The second-team All-Mountain West selection averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season, hitting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Davidson improved from averaging 12.2 points the previous season.

"Nick has been a rock for us all year," Nevada coach Steve Alford said this March. "His ability to score, rebound, and defend at a high level makes him one of the best players in our conference."

Davidson is the No. 27 overall portal prospect according to 247Sports. On3 has him as the No. 2-rated center.

Clemson has had five scholarship transfer portal exits to date to go with multiple starters departing due to graduation.

