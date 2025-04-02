|
Clemson lands highly-rated transfer big man Nick Davidson
One of the top-rated big men in the transfer portal has committed to Clemson.
Nevada rising senior Nick Davidson (6-10 238) is a Tiger, the first portal pledge for Brad Brownell's group this cycle. Davidson had a final group with Virginia, Notre Dame, Texas and Washington as well. The second-team All-Mountain West selection averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season, hitting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Davidson improved from averaging 12.2 points the previous season. "Nick has been a rock for us all year," Nevada coach Steve Alford said this March. "His ability to score, rebound, and defend at a high level makes him one of the best players in our conference." Davidson is the No. 27 overall portal prospect according to 247Sports. On3 has him as the No. 2-rated center. Clemson has had five scholarship transfer portal exits to date to go with multiple starters departing due to graduation.
Nevada rising senior Nick Davidson (6-10 238) is a Tiger, the first portal pledge for Brad Brownell's group this cycle.
Davidson had a final group with Virginia, Notre Dame, Texas and Washington as well.
The second-team All-Mountain West selection averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season, hitting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Davidson improved from averaging 12.2 points the previous season.
"Nick has been a rock for us all year," Nevada coach Steve Alford said this March. "His ability to score, rebound, and defend at a high level makes him one of the best players in our conference."
Davidson is the No. 27 overall portal prospect according to 247Sports. On3 has him as the No. 2-rated center.
Clemson has had five scholarship transfer portal exits to date to go with multiple starters departing due to graduation.
🐅🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/xGK8A7BsT8— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) April 2, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!