Jackets take advantage of Clemson bullpen to tie series

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson’s bullpen implosion equaled Georgia Tech’s offensive explosion. Georgia Tech scored 11 runs over the final three innings and came back from a five-run deficit to defeat No. 4 Clemson 14-12 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. In the first game of the doubleheader, Clemson scored 10 runs in the first three innings and seven Tigers had multiple hits in its 11-4 victory. Clemson is now 35-10 overall and 16-7 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets are 28-16 overall and 12-11 in ACC play. Clemson led 12-7 heading into the final two innings, but the Yellow Jackets scored seven times to take the win. It overshadowed a big day by Blake Wright, who set a career-high with seven RBI. He hit two homers and drove in 10 runs in the doubleheader. Wright homered in the bottom of the first inning to start the scoring for the Tigers. Wright homered in the first game – a three-run shot – and almost went to a knee swinging at an off-speed pitch that he drove over the Chapman Grandstand in left. The homer was his 18th of the season. Georgia Tech tied it up in the top of the second with a single run. John Giesler doubled down the left field line with one out and Davis Green singled him home to knot the score at one apiece. It didn’t take Wright long to hit number 19. Nolan Nawrocki was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the third, and he promptly stole second. Alden Mathes walked with one out, and with two out Wright walked to the plate. He quickly jumped ahead 2-0, and then lined a pitch that darted over the wall in left for a three-run shot and a 4-1 Clemson lead. The Yellow Jackets scored a single run in the fourth to make it 4-2, but the Tigers answered in the bottom of the fifth. Jarren Purify walked to lead off the frame, stole second, and moved to third on a wild pitch. Mathes walked to put runners at the corners, and Jacob Hinderleider smoked a ball off the wall in right-center for a two-run double. Wright continued his hot ways, lining a double to left-center that scored Hinderleider for a 7-2 lead. Kiesler homered over the wall in center, his 8th of the season, in the sixth to make it 7-3. Wright helped the Tigers punch back in the bottom of the inning. Mathes walked with two out, and Hinderleider lined a single through the middle to put runners at the corners. Wright singled to left on the first pitch he saw, scoring Mathes to make it 8-3. Clemson starter Ethan Darden pitched six innings, giving up three runs (all earned), while registering one strikeout. The Jackets came roaring back and set a record along the way. Georgia Tech freshman Drew Burress cranked a three-run homer in the seventh, his 19th of the season, to set a Georgia Tech freshman record (Jeremy Slayden, 2002). The Jackets added another run on a solo homer by Matthew Ellis, and the Tigers lead was trimmed to just one at 8-7. The Tigers matched Georgia Tech’s four spot with four of their own. A Jack Crighton single scored one run, and Nawrocki singled in another run. With the bases loaded, Wright was hit by a pitch to drive in another run, his seventh RBI of the game. That set a career high and was the most for a Tiger in any game this season. Cannarella walked with the bases loaded to force in another run and the Tigers led 12-7 after seven. Georgia Tech got four runs back in the eighth, with Burress’ three-run homer doing most of the damage, and the Tigers led 12-11 heading to the ninth. The finale of the three-game series will be held as scheduled, on Sunday at 1 pm.

