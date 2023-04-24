CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson looks to sweep the season series with Kennesaw State.
Clemson looks to sweep the season series with Kennesaw State.

Tigers wrap season series with Kennesaw State in Doug Kingsmore Stadium
by - 2023 Apr 24, Mon 16:21

The Tigers conclude the home-and-home season series with Kennesaw State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

GAME SETUP

• Who – Kennesaw State (19-19) vs. Clemson (25-16)

• Best Ranking – KSU – NR; CU – NR

• When – Tuesday (6 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 3-0 (2018-23)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 1-0 (2018)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Agyei Quinichett (KSU - 1-0, 2.41 ERA) vs. RHP Jackson Lindley (CU - 1-3, 2.91)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 16-10 home record, swept NC State in three games in Raleigh last weekend by a combined score of 27-14.

• The Tigers are averaging 6.9 runs per game and hitting .295 with a .443 slugging percentage, .390 on-base percentage and 63 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.53 ERA, .257 opponents’ batting average and 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.

KENNESAW STATE OVERVIEW

• Kennesaw State, who has a 6-7 road record and is averaging 6.5 runs per game, is led by second-year Head Coach Ryan Coe.

• The Owls won two of three games at Queens last weekend. They are hitting .284 and have a 5.05 ERA and .953 fielding percentage.

• Brayden Eidson is hitting .352, Nick Colina is batting .336 with a .537 on-base percentage and Smith Pinson has a team-high four saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the eighth inning in its 6-2 victory at Kennesaw State on March 22, 2023.

• The Tigers have won six road contests in a row, April victories over Florida State (2), Georgia (1) and NC State (3).

• Clemson has four wins this year when trailing entering the eighth inning.

AMMONS RETURNS

• Junior lefthander Ryan Ammons was Clemson’s closer in 2022 and moved into the rotation early in 2023, but suffered an injury in February.

• He missed almost two months, but made his return to the mound against Georgia on April 18 out of the bullpen, where he has settled.

• He is 1-0 with a save, 2.70 ERA, .170 opponents’ batting average and 21 strikeouts in 13.1 innings pitched over four outings (two starts).

• He has only allowed three walks, good for a 7.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

• He is holding opponents to an .067 batting average with two outs.

• He has not allowed a steal.

• In 5.0 innings pitched in each of his two starts in 2023, he struck out nine and 10, respectively.

• In his career, he’s 2-2 with nine saves, a 4.00 ERA, .195 opponents’ batting average and 70 strikeouts in 45.0 innings pitched (38 outings).

Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Tigers wrap season series with Kennesaw State in Doug Kingsmore Stadium
Tigers wrap season series with Kennesaw State in Doug Kingsmore Stadium
PHOTO GALLERY: Recruits at Clemson Spring Game
PHOTO GALLERY: Recruits at Clemson Spring Game
Clemson's outside top-10 of 247Sports post-spring ranking
Clemson's outside top-10 of 247Sports post-spring ranking
Tigers complete sweep at NC State
Tigers complete sweep at NC State
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week