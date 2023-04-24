Tigers wrap season series with Kennesaw State in Doug Kingsmore Stadium

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers conclude the home-and-home season series with Kennesaw State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. GAME SETUP • Who – Kennesaw State (19-19) vs. Clemson (25-16) • Best Ranking – KSU – NR; CU – NR • When – Tuesday (6 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 3-0 (2018-23) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 1-0 (2018) STARTING PITCHERS • RHP Agyei Quinichett (KSU - 1-0, 2.41 ERA) vs. RHP Jackson Lindley (CU - 1-3, 2.91) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has a 16-10 home record, swept NC State in three games in Raleigh last weekend by a combined score of 27-14. • The Tigers are averaging 6.9 runs per game and hitting .295 with a .443 slugging percentage, .390 on-base percentage and 63 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.53 ERA, .257 opponents’ batting average and 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975. KENNESAW STATE OVERVIEW • Kennesaw State, who has a 6-7 road record and is averaging 6.5 runs per game, is led by second-year Head Coach Ryan Coe. • The Owls won two of three games at Queens last weekend. They are hitting .284 and have a 5.05 ERA and .953 fielding percentage. • Brayden Eidson is hitting .352, Nick Colina is batting .336 with a .537 on-base percentage and Smith Pinson has a team-high four saves. QUICK HITS • Clemson broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the eighth inning in its 6-2 victory at Kennesaw State on March 22, 2023. • The Tigers have won six road contests in a row, April victories over Florida State (2), Georgia (1) and NC State (3). • Clemson has four wins this year when trailing entering the eighth inning. AMMONS RETURNS • Junior lefthander Ryan Ammons was Clemson’s closer in 2022 and moved into the rotation early in 2023, but suffered an injury in February. • He missed almost two months, but made his return to the mound against Georgia on April 18 out of the bullpen, where he has settled. • He is 1-0 with a save, 2.70 ERA, .170 opponents’ batting average and 21 strikeouts in 13.1 innings pitched over four outings (two starts). • He has only allowed three walks, good for a 7.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio. • He is holding opponents to an .067 batting average with two outs. • He has not allowed a steal. • In 5.0 innings pitched in each of his two starts in 2023, he struck out nine and 10, respectively. • In his career, he’s 2-2 with nine saves, a 4.00 ERA, .195 opponents’ batting average and 70 strikeouts in 45.0 innings pitched (38 outings).