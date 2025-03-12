sports_baseball
No. 4 Tigers complete sweep of Liberty

CLEMSON, S.C. - Seven pitchers combined to allow only five hits in No. 4 Clemson’s 8-2 victory over Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday. The Tigers, who swept the midweek series 2-0, improved to 17-1, while the Flames dropped to 11-6. The win was Clemson’s 15th in a row, tied for the seventh-longest winning streak in school history.

Chayce Kieck (2-0) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts to earn the win. Liberty starter Caleb Lingenfelter (0-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up three runs on two hits in 2.0 innings pitched.

Jarren Purify extended his hitting streak to 11 with a first-inning single, then Josh Paino crushed a three-run homer, his fourth of the year, later in the frame. Tristan Bissetta laced a run-scoring double in the fourth inning, then Liberty dented the scoreboard with a run after an error in the fifth inning.

In the sixth inning, Luke Gaffney laced a solo homer, his third of the year. Later in the frame, Dominic Listi hit a run-scoring single. In the eighth inning, Clemson added two runs in the eighth inning.

The Tigers begin ACC play by hosting Notre Dame in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


