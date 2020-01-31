Tigers seek to extend series streak at Wake Forest

The Clemson Tigers will look for its eighth-straight victory over Wake Forest and move above the .500 mark in league play. The contest will be televised on ACCN with Mike Monaco and Matt Doherty calling the action courtside, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES • Clemson will look to move above the .500 mark in the league with a victory over Wake Forest. It would be its eighth consecutive victory over the Demon Deacons. • Tevin Mack turned in a career performance against Syracuse with 32 points and 10 assists. It was his second double-double and a career-best 32 points. The performance came via a career-best 12 made field goals. • Clyde Trapp was the Tigers’ second double-digit scorer against the Orange and he turned in career bests in points (17), rebounds (9) and assists (6). • Alex Hemenway’s performance at Louisville was most notable with a career-high 8 points, including two threes in his first action since Nov. 7.

• Beating Wake Forest gave Clemson at least a break-even record in the season series against all four ACC schools from the Tar Heel state.

• It’s the first time since 1989-90 when Clemson was 1-1 vs. Duke, 1-1 vs. UNC, 1-1 vs. NC State and 3-0 vs. Wake Forest.

• Clemson defeated No. 3/3 Duke on for its first win over an AP top-3 ranked opponent since North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2001.

• With that win over Duke on Jan. 14, Head Coach Brad Brownell passed Cliff Ellis for the all-time wins mark in Clemson basketball history.

• Clemson has been bitten by the injury bug in 2019, having many key players miss time due to injuries, which includes three starting players.

• For much of the season, Clemson has had as few as eight scholarship players active. Clemson has had players miss 52 games this season.

SERIES HISTORY VS. WAKE FOREST

• Clemson trails the all-time series to Wake Forest 64-99.

• However, the Tigers have won seven-straight contests against the Demon Deacons and Head Coach Brad Brownell is 12-1 against Wake Forest in his time at Clemson.

• Clemson topped Wake Forest at home earlier this year, overcoming a double-digit deficit, to prevail 71-68.

Projected lineups

(--/--) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 194 Jr. Eastover, S.C. 10/8 7.1 4.1 2.7 26.2

G 10 Curran Scott 6-4 205 Gr. Edmond, Okla. 20/7 7.1 1.8 1.8 23.6

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 197 So. Greensboro, N.C. 20/20 9.8 3.7 2.2 31.5

F 13 Tevin Mack 6-6 227 Gr. Columbia, S.C. 20/19 12.6 5.6 1.0 28.2

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 240 Jr. Palmyra, Va. 19/19 13.8 7.6 2.6 31.5

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 209 Jr. Wiesbaden, Germany 2/0 0.0 3.5 0.0 13.0

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 Fr. Newark, N.J. 20/16 7.9 2.8 2.8 29.1

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3 200 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 9/4 5.3 1.0 1.6 37.8

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 So. Orlando, Fla. Sitting Out Due to NCAA Transfer Rules

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 211 So. Monroe, N.C. 20/2 6.1 3.4 0.3 14.6

G 11 Parker Fox 6-6 202 So. Reno, Nev. 5/0 0.4 0.2 0.0 2.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3 180 Fr. Newburgh, Ind. 4/0 4.3 0.0 0.3 10.0

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 195 Fr. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 5/0 0.4 0.8 0.2 2.4

F 21 Khavon Moore 6-8 217 So. Macon, Ga. 18/4 2.5 2.3 0.7 11.2

G 31 Wells Hoag 6-2 180 So. Greenville, S.C. 4/0 1.3 0.5 0.0 3.0

F 32 Paul Grinde 6-10 275 Gr. Virginia Beach, Va. 5/0 2.0 0.2 0.0 3.1

C 55 Trey Jemison 7-0 256 So. Birmingham, Ala. 20/0 1.7 1.6 0.1 7.5

(--/--) Wake Forest Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Brandon Childress 6-0 195 Sr. Winston-Salem, N.C. 19/19 15.7 2.9 4.7 34.4

G 11 Torry Johnson 6-3 175 Gr. Chicago, Ill. 20/12 6.0 1.9 1.0 26.3

G 13 Andrien White 6-3 200 RSr. Richmond, Va. 20/20 9.5 3.9 1.7 24.8

F 33 Ody Oguama 6-9 205 Fr. Raleigh, N.C. 20/18 3.0 4.3 0.1 15.6

C 30 Olivier Sarr 7-0 255 Jr. Toulouse, France 19/6 13.2 9.4 1.1 26.4