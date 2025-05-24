Clemson schedule has two of the Top 5 non-conference games in 2025

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Once again, Clemson's regular season is bookended by SEC opponents. This year's installment could feature big ranked games on both sides of it as well. College Sports Network ranked two Clemson non-conference games in the Top 5 of the season, with the ACC-SEC Tigers clash with LSU in Death Valley at No. 3 and the rivalry grudge match at South Carolina at No. 4: "August 30 is shaping up to be one of the wildest opening weekends of college football in recent memory," said CSN's Scott Mitchell. "This game marks the first meeting between LSU and Clemson since Joe Burrow and the SEC’s Tigers knocked off Trevor Lawrence and the ACC’s Tigers in the national championship game. Clemson has won 70 of its last 75 home games this decade, and is a very early favorite against LSU in Death Valley on opening weekend. Clemson is the favorite to win the ACC title this year, and LSU really needs to take a step forward. So, something is going to have to give here. "Clemson is expected to be one of the most exciting and top teams this upcoming season. However, the Gamecocks will put up a strong fight in their interstate rivalry game. This matchup will see LaNorris Sellers go up against Cade Klubnik, which should attract a lot of attention from the NFL scouts. Late last year, South Carolina pulled off a major upset against its rival that many analysts thought more credibly warranted them getting into the College Football Playoffs consideration. The Gamecocks have won two of the last three games against Clemson. If all goes according to plan, this could be one of the season’s biggest matchups." Another Aug. 30 season opener game tops the non-conference list with Texas going to Ohio State. In a ranking of the Top 50 games overall, LSU-Clemson checked in at No. 8 overall and Clemson-South Carolina at No. 13. The ACC title game rematch features at No. 25 with SMU at Clemson on Oct. 18.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!