Jack Crighton hit .317 in ACC regular-season games this season.
Clemson takes on Virginia Tech to open ACC Tournament
CU Athletic Communications  ·  3 hours ago

The Tigers travel to the 51st ACC Tournament as the No. 5 seed at Durham (N.C.) Bulls Athletic Park.

TOURNAMENT SETUP

• Who – Virginia Tech (31-24) vs. Clemson (41-15)

• Best Ranking – VAT – NR; CU – No. 12 Perfect Game, USA Today

• When – Wednesday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Durham, N.C. (Durham Bulls Athletic Park)

• Watch – ACC Network

• Video Announcers – Chris Cotter, Devon Travis

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 53-26-2 (1902-2023)

• Record at Neutral – Clemson leads 6-3 (1902-2023)

• Record in ACC Tournament – Virginia Tech leads 2-1 (2010-23)

STARTING PITCHERS

• TBA (VAT) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 5-1 neutral record, swept Pittsburgh on the road in three games last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.2 runs per game and hitting .276 with a .449 slugging percentage, .409 on-base percentage and 73 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.91 ERA, .248 opponents’ batting average and 2.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

VIRGINIA TECH OVERVIEW

• Virginia Tech, which has a 3-0 neutral record and is averaging 6.8 runs per game, is led by eighth-year Head Coach John Szefc.

• The Hokies defeated Stanford 7-4 in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday. They are hitting .271 and have a 5.20 ERA and .974 fielding percentage.

• Sam Tackett is hitting .317 with 14 homers and 44 RBIs, while Grant Manning has a team-high five saves.

QUICK HITS

• Virginia Tech was one of five ACC teams Clemson did not play in the regular season.

• Clemson’s 41 overall wins are two more than any other ACC team.

• Clemson has a .976 fielding percentage, just behind the school record of .977, set by the 2023 team.

TIGERS TO PLAY IN 51ST ACC TOURNEY

• Clemson (41-15), the No. 5 seed, opens its ACC Tourney by playing No. 12 seed Virginia Tech (31-24) on Wednesday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network.

• The better seed is the designated home team throughout the ACC Tournament, and home team is in the third-base dugout for each game.

• The games are played at Durham (N.C.) Bulls Athletic Park.

• It is the 14th time the ACC Baseball Tournament is held in Durham after last being held there in 2023.

• Clemson won the 2023 ACC Tournament in Durham and also won the 2016 ACC Tournament in Durham.

• All 16 ACC teams are playing in the 2025 ACC Tourney and is in its first year of a single-elimination format.

• Seeds 1-4 receive a double bye and seeds 5-8 receive single byes.

• No. 1 seed Georgia Tech, No. 2 seed Florida State, No. 3 seed North Carolina and No. 4 seed NC State all receive a double bye.

• No. 5 seed Clemson, No. 6 seed Virginia, No. 7 seed Duke and No. 8 seed Wake Forest all receive a single bye.

• The other eight seeds all must win five games to win the tournament title.

• There are four games on both Tuesday and Wednesday, and two games each on Thursday, Friday (quarterfinals) and Saturday (semifinals).

• The ACC Championship Game is Sunday at noon on ESPN2, and the winner of the game receives an automatic bid into the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

• All of Clemson’s ACC Tournament games are broadcast live on the radio by Clemson Athletic Network.

• Live stats are available at ClemsonTigers.com for all Tiger games.

CLEMSON’S ACC TOURNEY HISTORY

• This is the 51st ACC Tournament, and Clemson has been to the finals in 23 of the previous 50 tournaments, eight more than any other school.

• Clemson has won an ACC-high 11 ACC Tournament titles in history, including 2023, when it beat Miami (Fla.) 11-5 in the title game.

• Clemson’s 11 ACC Tournament titles came in 1976, 1978, 1980, 1981, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1994, 2006, 2016, 2023.

• Clemson has a 119-76 record (.610) in ACC Tournament games. The Tigers have the most All-ACC Tournament selections (69) in history.

• Clemson’s 119 ACC Tournament wins are 27 more than any other team (NC State (92), North Carolina (92)).

• Only Florida State (66.2) has a better winning percentage than Clemson (61.0) in ACC Tournament play.

• Clemson is one of only two teams to play in all 51 ACC Tournaments. The Tigers join Virginia as the only teams to play in every ACC Tourney.

• The ACC Tournament began in 1973 and has been held every year but two (1979, 2020) since then.

NO-HITTER

• Three Tigers, Aidan Knaak, Joe Allen and Lucas Mahlstedt, combined on a no-hitter in Clemson’s 6-1 win at Pittsburgh on May 15, 2025.

• Aidan Knaak pitched 7.1 innings and had 12 strikeouts, then Joe Allen pitched 1.1 innings and Lucas Mahlstedt retired the last batter.

• It was Clemson’s 15th no-hitter in history, third in an ACC game and first in an ACC road game.

• It was Clemson’s first no-hitter since March 18, 2009, when the Tigers no-hit USC Upstate in a 14-0 win at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

• It was Clemson’s first no-hitter in an ACC game since April 17, 1976, when Clemson no-hit Virginia in a 9-0 win at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

SERIES SUCCESS

• Clemson won 11 of its 14 weekend series (including tournaments) in 2025.

• Clemson won its first 10 weekend series (including tournaments) in 2025, including the first six ACC series.

• In each of those 10 weekend series wins, Clemson won the weekend opener all 10 times.

• Clemson won seven of its 10 ACC series, tied for the most ACC series wins with Georgia Tech and North Carolina.

CRIGHTON STRONG LATE IN SEASON

• Junior outfielder and infielder Jack Crighton has had a penchant for his hot bat late in each of his three seasons at Clemson.

• He is hitting .302 with a homer, triple, five doubles, 17 RBIs, a .390 on-base percentage and five steals in 41 games (30 starts) in 2025.

• He hit .317 in ACC regular-season games.

• He was 9-for-13 (.692) with six runs, a walk and hit-by-pitch in three games at Pittsburgh from May 15-17.

• In the series at Pittsburgh, he reached base in 10 consecutive plate appearances and had a hit in eight consecutive at-bats.

• He hit a triple and three doubles at Pittsburgh on May 17 to tie a school record for doubles in a game.

• He entered that game with three extra-base hits on the season.


