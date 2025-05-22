|
Live at Durham: Clemson vs. NC State
Durham, N.C.
Clemson (42-15, 18-12 ACC) faces North Carolina State (33-18, 17-11 ACC) in the ACC Quarterfinals, getting set to start at 7:00 p.m. on the ACC Network. The Wolfpack swept the Tigers earlier this season. Drew Titsworth gets the nod on the mound for Clemson.
STAFF
19:24
Listi is safe.
Chucktowntiger1992
19:19
Good inning. NC state seems amped up at the plate. Big swings on every pitch.
STAFF
19:15
Drew Titsworth logs back-to-back Ks, forces 1-2-3 inning to send it to the T2.
SammyDub
19:10
I like Purify but he belongs somewhere 7-9 in the lineup. Sub-.300 hitter w/ a lot of swing & miss.
STAFF
19:08
Cam Cannarella is caught stealing second, with Collin Priest's strikeout and tag at first ending Clemson's first outing.
NC State on deck at the B1.
STAFF
19:03
Another leadoff hit for Cam Cannarella.
STAFF
19:01
Nothing but blue skies as we get ready to roll here.
Clemson is in orange with white pants.
NC State is repping red and white on its end.
Cam Cannarella is at the plate. Game time.
STAFF
18:52
No shocker here, but it is an overwhelming NC State presence compared to Clemson fans.
A four-hour difference in drive times will do that.
STAFF
18:50
We are set for an on-time start today, according to the clock in the outfield.
STAFF
18:20
Earlier today:
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1925629107905212634
74TIGER
18:20
And lots of elbow room too. Way to represent Durham
longtimetiger1
18:18
Go Tigers beat the wolfies!!!!
