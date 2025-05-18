New Clemson commit's head coach believes Clemson has landed the complete package

For his football program, all of Jake Morris’ players feel like his own kids. On Friday afternoon, he watched one of his children grow up. His star safety, Kentavion Anderson, announced his commitment to Clemson, giving the Tigers another serious boost to the 2026 class. Morris has been a part of Dorman’s staff for quite some time, serving as an assistant for nine years before being elevated to associate head coach in 2022. Shortly after that promotion, he was handed to the keys to the program. Much like Morris has grown within the program, he has been a witness to one of his vital pieces also grow. Anderson, who is currently a consensus four-star defender, had his stock skyrocket as an impressive junior campaign took place. Clemson came into the picture in October, and it didn't take long for Anderson's "dream school" to become the clear choice. As that decision was finalized, Morris sat in the room seeing Clemson gear on his star defender and feeling an immense sense of pride. "It's huge," Morris told TigerNet. "I mean, they're all like my kids, and so whenever I get to see them do this and achieve their dreams, that's a dream school for him. He's always loved Clemson; he's always wanted to go there, so to see him accomplish that and reach that level is big for me, and I'm extremely proud of him." Morris holds Anderson in high regard, considering him one of the top players to ever come out of Dorman, and believes the "sky is the limit" for him under Tom Allen's defense. "He's a tremendous football player," Morris said. "He's going to blow up when he gets to the college level. He's probably one of the best defensive recruits we've ever had at Dorman. We've had some big-time players, a lot to play at Clemson, and they're getting a tremendous player, but they're getting a better person. I mean, Kentavion is just a great young man, does everything right. We could not be more proud of him and where he is headed, and I look forward to seeing him play a lot in the future." He believes Dabo Swinney is getting the complete player in Anderson. Morris has watched him grow on and off the field, seeing one of Dorman's most talented players achieve a dream that has been on his mind since he began playing the sport. If you ask Morris, that type of versatility that Anderson holds doesn't have a limit to the potential it brings. He believes Clemson fans will find out very quickly what kind of player Swinney has just landed in the 2026 cycle. "Just an electric player," Morris said. "I mean, you can't put a cap on what he can do on the field, how fast he is, how fast he can close ground, and the plays he makes. Just unbelievable. But you're getting a great student and a great young man. So you're getting the all-in-one package right here." Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

