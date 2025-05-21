|
Hunter Renfrow's NFL comeback marked by OTAs appearance
Hunter Renfrow's NFL comeback has hit the gridiron.
The former Clemson wideout signed with the Carolina Panthers this spring, making a push for a comeback to the pros. This week, he took another large step towards that, hitting the field for the Panthers' OTAs (organized team activities). Renfrow was seen leading the WR group in routes, followed by first-round draft pick Tetairoa McMillan and Adam Thielen. Love the tempo switch from Hunter Renfrow. Routes by Renfrow | McMillan | Thielen: pic.twitter.com/QRlDDyrW4i
Fast to faster.
Eyes up, attacking — then drops his eyes and punches the gas to sell the GO. pic.twitter.com/4PWz8ty0JD
The former Clemson wideout signed with the Carolina Panthers this spring, making a push for a comeback to the pros.
This week, he took another large step towards that, hitting the field for the Panthers' OTAs (organized team activities).
Renfrow was seen leading the WR group in routes, followed by first-round draft pick Tetairoa McMillan and Adam Thielen.
Love the tempo switch from Hunter Renfrow.
Routes by Renfrow | McMillan | Thielen: pic.twitter.com/QRlDDyrW4i— Michael Bell (@avl_mike) May 20, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!