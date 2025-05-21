sports_football
Hunter Renfrow signed with the Carolina Panthers this spring, making a push for a comeback to the pros.
Hunter Renfrow signed with the Carolina Panthers this spring, making a push for a comeback to the pros.

Hunter Renfrow's NFL comeback marked by OTAs appearance
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  7 hours ago

Hunter Renfrow's NFL comeback has hit the gridiron.

The former Clemson wideout signed with the Carolina Panthers this spring, making a push for a comeback to the pros.

This week, he took another large step towards that, hitting the field for the Panthers' OTAs (organized team activities).

Renfrow was seen leading the WR group in routes, followed by first-round draft pick Tetairoa McMillan and Adam Thielen.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Listi's bat, Knaak's arm power Tigers past Hokies in ACC Tournament
Listi's bat, Knaak's arm power Tigers past Hokies in ACC Tournament
Four-star DB has Clemson in final four schools
Four-star DB has Clemson in final four schools
Tigers say "pressure is a privilege" going into Super Regional with Texas
Tigers say "pressure is a privilege" going into Super Regional with Texas
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts