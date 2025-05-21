The former Clemson wideout signed with the Carolina Panthers this spring, making a push for a comeback to the pros.

This week, he took another large step towards that, hitting the field for the Panthers' OTAs (organized team activities).

Renfrow was seen leading the WR group in routes, followed by first-round draft pick Tetairoa McMillan and Adam Thielen.

Love the tempo switch from Hunter Renfrow.



Fast to faster.



Eyes up, attacking — then drops his eyes and punches the gas to sell the GO. pic.twitter.com/4PWz8ty0JD — Receiver School (@ReceiverSchool) May 21, 2025