Live at Clemson: Softball Regional & Baseball Updates
It's a big day for Clemson diamond sports - baseball at Pitt with a chance to sweep and softball is at McWhorter against Northwestern. TigerNet will have updates on both games here.
STAFF
16:42
Vieira says that Northwestern's Lauren Boyd really forced mistakes early, and both she and McCubbin gave credit to her resiliency for pitching the distance in back-to-back games.
STAFF
16:38
Vieira says she kept telling herself on the squeeze bunt: "Don't be early. Don't be early."
She adds the feeling was amazing to get the run in, and that this group continues to find gritty ways to win.
STAFF
16:37
"You keep battling, and good things will happen."
STAFF
16:36
John Rittman: "What a big win for the Tigers today. Just a hard-fought battle."
STAFF
16:33
Clemson baseball wins again, sweeps Pitt with 13-6 victory. Tigers needed tha
STAFF
16:30
We are set to hear from John Rittman, Brooke McCubbin, and Aby Vieira shortly.
Stay tuned for updates.
STAFF
16:21
The scene in McWhorter as Clemson clinched the win over Northwestern.
https://x.com/gray_mann21/status/1923836111006179800
STAFF
16:19
Final: Clemson 1, Northwestern 0 in 9 innings. The Tigers face the team that emerges out of the elimination bracket at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Two more games to go tonight at McWhorter to determine that foe.
STAFF
16:17
NW with its fourth hit of the game, to RF, one down in the 9th. Infield gathers around McCubbin to reset.
STAFF
16:11
Boyd works out of the jam and we're on to the bottom of the 9th, 1-0 Clemson. McCubbin coming back out to the circle.
STAFF
16:10
Heading into the B9, McWhorter is absolutely rocking.
Great environment this afternoon.
STAFF
16:06
Pipkins now walks to put two Tigers aboard with one out for Johnson. Another mound meeting but Boyd is still going out there for pitch 142 today.
STAFF
16:02
Top 9: Collins delivers the perfect RBI suicide squeeze and the pitcher falls down. 1-0 Clemson. Four RBIs for Collins this weekend now.
STAFF
16:00
Vieira delivers the one-out triple to RF to bring the McWhorter Stadium crowd to life. Collins up now.
ClemsonFan322
15:57
Can our bullpen not struggle for once?
STAFF
15:56
End 8: McCubbin strands another Wildcat runner. No score through 8. Cintron/Vieira/Collins up.
STAFF
15:54
Two-out walk for NW and a meeting at the mound now.
STAFF
15:47
Clemson goes down 1-2-3 in the 8th.
STAFF
15:43
Boyd back to throw her 117th pitch (threw 108 yesterday too). 38 pitches for McCubbin through 3 2/3 in relief.
STAFF
15:40
Diving catch in foul territory by Brown to get Clemson out of the jam. On to extras, no score.
STAFF
15:38
Bot 7: Leadoff single NW, only its third hit of the game. Sac bunt moves the potential winning run to 2B.
STAFF
15:33
Brockenbrough lines out to RF to strand the bases loaded. On to the bottom of the 7th, 0-0 the score.
STAFF
15:31
Johnson singles to load the bases for Brockenbrough.
STAFF
15:28
Pipkins singles to put two on with two out and NW has another meeting at the mound.
STAFF
15:27
Boyd crosses the 100-pitch threshold with the Collins at-bat that goes to a full count. Collins works a two-out walk.
STAFF
15:18
Through 6, no score at McWhorter Stadium. Cintron, Vieira and Marian Collins due up for the Tigers.
STAFF
15:16
Baseball now leads 10-4...Bell pitched well today but the bullpen now having a few issues
STAFF
15:16
NW's Avvisato gives one a ride to the LF wall that Kylee Johnson catches at the wall to start off the bottom of the 6th.
Connelly
15:13
Getting doubled off second on that play I can see. #### poor getting tripled off first base. Just bad base running.
STAFF
15:12
Mid 6: Knowler gives one a ride to the CF wall but it's caught. No score still at McWhorter.
STAFF
15:11
Top 6: Brown draws the two-out walk, the first for Boyd today and only the third Tiger to reach base, and Moore singles to put two on now.
STAFF
15:00
End 5: Nice play on a bunt from Aby Vieira to a sliding Maddie Moore on the catch to 1B gets the final out. No score still at McWhorter.
tigerpaw®
14:53
Northwestern has a huge horseshoe. Good grief.
STAFF
14:51
Mid 5: NW turns the triple play on the hard shot to the SS to 2B to 1B. No score at McWhorter still.
STAFF
14:47
Top 5: Clemsoh has its first two runners on ahead of Taylor Pipkins coming to the plate. Meeting at the mound for NW.
STAFF
14:47
Cam is now 8-14 on the weekend
STAFF
14:46
Stay hot Cam!! Two-run double makes it 10-0
STAFF
14:42
End 4: McCubbin gets the pop up and a grounder to 3B to get out of the jam. She is riding a run of seven consecutive appearances with a winning decision.
STAFF
14:39
Tigers back at it...Crighton doubles Jarrell (who had walked) to third. No out
STAFF
14:38
Bot 4: NW threatening after its first two hits of the game, putting two Wildcats on the corners with one out. Basinger coming out for RHP reliever Brooke McCubbin.
tigerpaw®
14:35
The zone seems to be a little different for each team. Basinger is getting pinched, while the other pitchers zone is huge.
tigerpaw®
14:33
This ump’s strike zone is shaped like an amoeba.
STAFF
14:32
Mid 4: After giving up a first hit last inning, NW's Boyd delivers another 1-2-3 inning. No score still at McWhorter.
STAFF
14:23
End 3: Quick 1-2-3 inning for Basinger. No score still at McWhorter. 43 pitches for Basinger, three stirkeouts/no walks.
STAFF
14:18
Cam leads off the 4th with a double.
STAFF
14:16
Mid 3: Brown flies out to CF. No score at McWhorter still. Three strikeouts and 45 pitches for NW's Boyd.
STAFF
14:12
Bot 3: Jamison Brockenbrough breaks through for Clemson's first hit of the game with two out.
Tags: Clemson Baseball