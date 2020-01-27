Clemson seeks to continue home success versus Syracuse Tuesday

CU Athletic Communications by

The Clemson Tigers (10-9, 4-5 ACC) will look for its fourth-straight home win when it hosts Syracuse (13-7, 6-3). Tipoff Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. is 7 p.m. ET. The contest will be televised on Fox Sports South with Tim Brando and Mike Gminski calling the action courtside, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES • Clemson will look to even its ACC league record with a victory over Syracuse. It would be its second-straight and fifth all-time against Syracuse. • Alex Hemenway’s performance at Louisville was most notable with a career-high 8 points, including two threes in his first action since Nov. 7. • Beating Wake Forest gave Clemson at least a break-even record in the season series against all four ACC schools from the Tar Heel state. • It’s the first time since 1989-90 when Clemson was 1-1 vs. Duke, 1-1 vs. UNC, 1-1 vs. NC State and 3-0 vs. Wake Forest. • Clemson defeated No. 3/3 Duke on for its first win over an AP top-3 ranked opponent since North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2001.

• With that win over Duke on Jan. 14, Head Coach Brad Brownell passed Cliff Ellis for the all-time wins mark in Clemson basketball history.

• Clemson has been bitten by the injury bug in 2019, having many key players miss time due to injuries, which includes three starting players.

• For much of the season, Clemson has had as few as eight scholarship players active. Clemson has had players miss 50 games this season.

Projected lineups

(--/--) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 194 Jr. Eastover, S.C. 9/7 6.0 3.6 2.3 25.2

G 10 Curran Scott 6-4 205 Gr. Edmond, Okla. 19/6 7.3 1.8 1.8 23.9

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 197 So. Greensboro, N.C. 19/19 9.8 3.7 2.2 31.0

F 13 Tevin Mack 6-6 227 Gr. Columbia, S.C. 19/18 11.6 5.3 1.0 28.1

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 240 Jr. Palmyra, Va. 19/19 13.8 7.6 2.6 31.5

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 209 Jr. Wiesbaden, Germany 2/0 0.0 3.5 0.0 13.0

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 Fr. Newark, N.J. 19/16 8.0 2.9 2.8 29.5

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3 200 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 9/4 5.3 1.0 1.6 37.8

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 So. Orlando, Fla. Sitting Out Due to NCAA Transfer Rules

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 211 So. Monroe, N.C. 19/2 6.4 3.5 0.3 14.9

G 11 Parker Fox 6-6 202 So. Reno, Nev. 5/0 0.4 0.2 0.0 2.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3 180 Fr. Newburgh, Ind. 3/0 5.7 0.0 0.0 11.9

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 195 Fr. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 5/0 0.4 0.8 0.2 2.4

F 21 Khavon Moore 6-8 217 So. Macon, Ga. 17/4 2.5 2.4 0.7 11.5

G 31 Wells Hoag 6-2 180 So. Greenville, S.C. 4/0 1.3 0.5 0.0 3.0

F 32 Paul Grinde 6-10 275 Gr. Virginia Beach, Va. 5/0 2.0 0.2 0.0 3.1

C 55 Trey Jemison 7-0 256 So. Birmingham, Ala. 19/0 1.8 1.6 0.1 7.6

(--/--) Syracuse Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 11 Joseph Girard III 6-1 181 Fr. Glen Falls, N.Y. 20/18 11.9 2.8 3.7 31.4

G 35 Buddy Boeheim 6-6 195 So. Fayetteville, N.Y. 20/20 16.2 2.2 2.5 35.5

F 21 Marek Dolezaj 6-10 185 Jr. Bratislava, Slovakia 20/20 10.2 7.3 3.1 34.1

F 33 Elijah Hughes 6-6 215 RJr. Beacon, N.Y. 20/20 19.2 5.3 4.2 38.0

F 34 Bourama Sidibe 6-10 210 Jr. Bamako, Mali 20/20 5.5 7.3 0.2 23.5