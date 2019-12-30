Clemson returns to ACC action hosting Miami Tuesday

CU Athletic Communications by

The Clemson Tigers (6-6, 0-2 ACC) will look to open the remaining 18 ACC games with a victory over Miami (8-3, 0-1). Tipoff from Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. is slated for 4:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The contest will be televised on ACCN with Steve Schlanger and Dan Bonner calling the action courtside, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES • Clemson will look for its 15th victory over Miami in their all-time series. Clemson has won eight of those at home. • The Tigers and Hurricanes have alternated victories in their last contest of the 2013 season (seven games). • In Brad Brownell’s tenure as head coach at Clemson, the Tigers are a combined 45-2 when they allow 50 or less points to its opponent. The Tigers have won their last 24 contests in which they have allowed 50 or less points (24-0). • The Tigers held Jacksonville to just 39 total points (only 11 in the second half) en route to a 68-39 victory (Dec. 20).

• Taking it one step further, Clemson has allowed 40 points or less on nine occasions during Brownell’s tenure as head coach. The Tigers have accomplished this feat twice during ACC play, while the other seven contests have been out-of-conference games.

• Clemson allowed just 11 second-half points against the Dolphins - the least amount allowed under Brownell at Clemson in a second half.

• Clyde Trapp made his much-anticipated return from a torn ACL on Dec. 20 against Jacksonville. Trapp, who tore his ACL on June 28, scored four points and dished two assists in the 29-point win over the Dolphins.

• Tevin Mack tallied his second double-digit scoring game of his career against the Dolphins, hauling in 11 rebounds.

• Aamir Simms notched his eighth double-digit scoring game of the season with 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

• Curran Scott netted a season-best 15 points against the Dolphins.

(--/--) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 Fr. Newark, N.J. 12/12 8.8 3.0 3.1 31.7

G 10 Curran Scott 6-4 205 Gr. Edmond, Okla. 12/3 6.8 1.8 1.4 21.3

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 197 So. Greensboro, N.C. 12/12 9.4 3.0 2.0 30.0

F 13 Tevin Mack 6-6 227 Gr. Columbia, S.C. 12/12 11.2 5.1 1.2 27.8

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 240 Jr. Palmyra, Va. 12/12 12.6 7.7 1.8 29.3

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 194 Jr. Eastover, S.C. 2/0 5.5 0.0 1.5 16.6

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 209 Jr. Wiesbaden, Germany 2/0 0.0 3.5 0.0 13.0

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3 200 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 6/4 6.7 1.5 2.2 23.8

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 211 So. Monroe, N.C. 12/1 6.1 4.0 0.4 15.6

G 11 Parker Fox 6-6 202 So. Reno, Nev. 5/0 0.4 0.2 0.0 2.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3 180 Fr. Newburgh, Ind. 2/0 4.5 0.0 0.0 12.0

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 195 Fr. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 5/0 0.4 0.8 0.2 2.4

F 21 Khavon Moore 6-8 217 So. Macon, Ga. 12/4 3.4 3.0 0.8 14.3

G 31 Wells Hoag 6-2 180 So. Greenville, S.C. 4/0 1.3 0.5 0.0 3.0

F 32 Paul Grinde 6-10 300 Gr. Virginia Beach, Va. 5/0 2.0 0.2 0.0 3.1

C 55 Trey Jemison 7-0 256 So. Birmingham, Ala. 12/0 2.1 1.8 0.1 8.8

(--/--) Miami Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Chris Lykes 5-7 165 Jr. Mitchellville, Md. 11/11 14.9 1.7 2.8 29.1

G 1 Dejan “DJ” Vasiljevic 6-3 190 Sr. Melbourne, Australia 11/11 15.1 3.6 1.3 32.3

G 23 Kameron McGusty 6-5 192 RJr. Katy, Texas 11/11 15.2 5.0 2.2 30.8

F 21 Sam Waardenburg 6-10 215 RJr. Auckland, New Zealand 11/11 6.7 6.4 1.0 26.5

C 14 Rodney Miller, Jr. 7-0 238 RJr. Laurelton, N.Y. 11/11 6.5 5.4 0.7 23.3