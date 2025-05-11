BREAKING
Clemson has won 41 of its last 47 games and will host in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (Clemson athletics photo)
Clemson has won 41 of its last 47 games and will host in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (Clemson athletics photo)

Clemson softball NCAA Tournament national seed, bracket announced
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 35 minutes ago

The ACC champs found out their NCAA Tournament path on Sunday evening.

Clemson softball (44-12) will host as a No. 11 national seed, taking on SC Upstate Friday (4:30 p.m. ET/ACCN). Northwestern and Kentucky fill out the regional field (2 p.m./Friday on ESPN+).

It is paired with the No. 6 national seed Texas for a possible Super Regional trip.

It is a third NCAA regional host bid for Clemson in four seasons.

The Tigers completed a run from a 3-6 start to a winning 41 of the next 47 en route to the program’s first ACC tournament title this week, topping 1-seed Florida State on Saturday. The seventh-inning rally to a win over FSU was the first victory in eight tries over the tradition-rich Seminoles softball team, which received a No. 5 national seed in this year's NCAAs.

The championship run boosted the Tigers to a No. 11 spot in the RPI metric with a Top 25 mark in strength of schedule overall (21) and 31st-best ranking in non-conference strength of schedule (WarrenNolan).

While an impressive 24-4 at home, Clemson has also won eight games in a row and 9-of-10 on the road, including a series win at a ranked Stanford and a midweek victory at a No. 1-ranked Tennessee.

Clemson has two batters hitting .420 with Alex Brown and Maddie Moore, with Brown leading the team in runs (63), hits (74) and on-base percentage (.521) from the leadoff spot and Moore topping the Tigers in home runs (16), RBIs (64), triples (3) and slugging percentage (.799), along with a .983 fielding percentage at second base (3 errors in 51 games).

ACC pitcher of the year Reese Basinger and fellow senior right-hander Brooke McCubbin have been a strong 1-2 punch down the stretch from the circle, with both sporting a 16-5 record now. Basinger (2.92), McCubbin (2.75) and freshman two-way standout Macey Cintron (2.07) are the primary pitchers who anchor a Top 25 team ERA nationally (2.70; 24th).

Cintron (13) and Marian Collins (11) are two freshmen with double-digit home runs, to go with 14 from sophomore 1B Julia Knowler. Freshman Taylor Pipkins hit a lead-changing grand slam against Virginia to help advance the Tigers to the ACC tournament semifinals.

Clemson is playing SC Upstate for only the second time but in a second consecutive season, after an 8-0 win in the NCAA Tournament loser's bracket last year in Tuscaloosa.

