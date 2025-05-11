Clemson softball NCAA Tournament national seed, bracket announced

Clemson softball (44-12) will host as a No. 11 national seed, taking on SC Upstate Friday (4:30 p.m. ET/ACCN). Northwestern and Kentucky fill out the regional field (2 p.m./Friday on ESPN+).

It is paired with the No. 6 national seed Texas for a possible Super Regional trip.

It is a third NCAA regional host bid for Clemson in four seasons.

The Tigers completed a run from a 3-6 start to a winning 41 of the next 47 en route to the program’s first ACC tournament title this week, topping 1-seed Florida State on Saturday. The seventh-inning rally to a win over FSU was the first victory in eight tries over the tradition-rich Seminoles softball team, which received a No. 5 national seed in this year's NCAAs.

The championship run boosted the Tigers to a No. 11 spot in the RPI metric with a Top 25 mark in strength of schedule overall (21) and 31st-best ranking in non-conference strength of schedule (WarrenNolan).

While an impressive 24-4 at home, Clemson has also won eight games in a row and 9-of-10 on the road, including a series win at a ranked Stanford and a midweek victory at a No. 1-ranked Tennessee.

Clemson has two batters hitting .420 with Alex Brown and Maddie Moore, with Brown leading the team in runs (63), hits (74) and on-base percentage (.521) from the leadoff spot and Moore topping the Tigers in home runs (16), RBIs (64), triples (3) and slugging percentage (.799), along with a .983 fielding percentage at second base (3 errors in 51 games).

ACC pitcher of the year Reese Basinger and fellow senior right-hander Brooke McCubbin have been a strong 1-2 punch down the stretch from the circle, with both sporting a 16-5 record now. Basinger (2.92), McCubbin (2.75) and freshman two-way standout Macey Cintron (2.07) are the primary pitchers who anchor a Top 25 team ERA nationally (2.70; 24th).

Cintron (13) and Marian Collins (11) are two freshmen with double-digit home runs, to go with 14 from sophomore 1B Julia Knowler. Freshman Taylor Pipkins hit a lead-changing grand slam against Virginia to help advance the Tigers to the ACC tournament semifinals.

Clemson is playing SC Upstate for only the second time but in a second consecutive season, after an 8-0 win in the NCAA Tournament loser's bracket last year in Tuscaloosa.