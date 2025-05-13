sports_football
Clemson hosts LSU for a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on August 30, televised by ABC, per college football insider Brett McMurphy.
Clemson-LSU opener gametime, TV network set
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 1 day ago

Clemson's 2025 football season is set to kick off with a bang.

Brett McMurphy, a former ESPN insider, revealed his former employer's opening weekend big-game slate and reported that Clemson and LSU will kick off in a 7:30 p.m. ABC broadcast start on August 30.

It is the first meeting between the programs on a campus site after previous games in the Sugar and Peach Bowls and the 2019 season's national championship, the last matchup and an LSU win, 42-25, in the SuperDome in New Orleans.

The teams are both billed as preseason Top 10 teams.

