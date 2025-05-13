Clemson-LSU opener gametime, TV network set

Brett McMurphy, a former ESPN insider, revealed his former employer's opening weekend big-game slate and reported that Clemson and LSU will kick off in a 7:30 p.m. ABC broadcast start on August 30.

It is the first meeting between the programs on a campus site after previous games in the Sugar and Peach Bowls and the 2019 season's national championship, the last matchup and an LSU win, 42-25, in the SuperDome in New Orleans.

The teams are both billed as preseason Top 10 teams.

SEC/ACC opening weekend kickoff/broadcasts



Aug 30, Saturday

Syracuse-Tennessee (Atlanta), noon ET ABC

Alabama at Florida State, 3:30 pm ABC

LSU at Clemson, 7:30 pm ABC



Aug 31, Sunday

South Carolina-Virginia Tech (Atlanta), 3 pm ESPN — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 13, 2025