Clemson trustees approve new gymnastics coach hires

CLEMSON - The Clemson Board of Trustees compensation committee approved the hires for the women's gymnastics coach Monday morning. The committee approved the hiring of Cal co-head coaches and married couple Justin Howell and Elisabeth Crandall Howell, who have a long track record of success at Cal, including a recent second place finish nationally. They were named ACC co-coach of the year in their debut season in the league. The contracts announced were five years and $225,000 yearly salary. The Howells replace Amy Smith, the program's inaugural head coach, who was let go by athletic director Graham Neff last month. Justin Howell Coaching Honors • 2025 ACC Co-coach of Year • 2024 WCGA West Region Coach of the Year • 2023 WCGA National Co-Coach of the Year • 2016 NACGC/W National Coach of the Year • 6x NACGC/W Region I Coach of the Year (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021) • 4x Pac-12 Coach of the Year (2013, 2016, 2021, 2024) • 2x College Gym News Coaching Staff of the Year (2021, 2024) • 2016 Olympic Coach Elisabeth Crandall Howell Coaching Honors 2025 ACC Co-coach of Year 2024 WCGA West Region Coach of the Year 2023 WCGA National Co-Coach of the Year 2x WCGA Region 6 Coach of the Year (2020, 2021) 2x Pac-12 Coach of the Year (2021, 2024) 2x College Gym News Coaching Staff of the Year (21, 24) 2016 NACGC/W National Assistant Coach of the Year NACGC/W Region Assistant Coach of the Year (2015, 2016)

