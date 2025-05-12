GYMNASTICS sports_soccer
Clemson trustees approve new gymnastics coach hires
David Hood David Hood - Senior Writer - 3 hours ago

CLEMSON - The Clemson Board of Trustees compensation committee approved the hires for the women's gymnastics coach Monday morning.

The committee approved the hiring of Cal co-head coaches and married couple Justin Howell and Elisabeth Crandall Howell, who have a long track record of success at Cal, including a recent second place finish nationally.

They were named ACC co-coach of the year in their debut season in the league.

The contracts announced were five years and $225,000 yearly salary.

The Howells replace Amy Smith, the program's inaugural head coach, who was let go by athletic director Graham Neff last month.

Justin Howell Coaching Honors

• 2025 ACC Co-coach of Year

• 2024 WCGA West Region Coach of the Year

• 2023 WCGA National Co-Coach of the Year

• 2016 NACGC/W National Coach of the Year

• 6x NACGC/W Region I Coach of the Year (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021)

• 4x Pac-12 Coach of the Year (2013, 2016, 2021, 2024)

• 2x College Gym News Coaching Staff of the Year (2021, 2024)

• 2016 Olympic Coach

Elisabeth Crandall Howell Coaching Honors

2025 ACC Co-coach of Year

2024 WCGA West Region Coach of the Year

2023 WCGA National Co-Coach of the Year

2x WCGA Region 6 Coach of the Year (2020, 2021)

2x Pac-12 Coach of the Year (2021, 2024)

2x College Gym News Coaching Staff of the Year (21, 24)

2016 NACGC/W National Assistant Coach of the Year

NACGC/W Region Assistant Coach of the Year (2015, 2016)

