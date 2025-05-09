ESPN crowns top Clemson football newcomer

ESPN crowns Gideon Davidson as Clemson football's top newcomer

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

ESPN outlined the top newcomer for every projected Top 25 team this week, and for Clemson, that comes in the backfield. Gideon Davidson could be the answer to an unsettled Tiger running back situation on an offense that is otherwise very settled. "Early signs are that he resembles Travis Etienne with his quick read and cut ability and could step in immediately to help replace 1,100-yard rusher Phil Mafah. Davidson was Virginia's 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year and tallied more than 8,000 yards from scrimmage as a high schooler. His youth shouldn't hold him back given Clemson's otherwise inexperienced running back room," said ESPN's Billy Tucker. "Davidson isn't as big as Mafah, but he's faster and will add a more explosive cutback element on zone runs. His great vision and speed should fit nicely into Clemson's schemes. Clemson could utilize him quickly as a change-of-pace, all-purpose back if he's not the featured back by the time the season opens. Clemson's experienced passing game is the perfect antidote to take some pressure off the freshman." Looking at scheduled opponents, a newcomer to opener foe LSU is familiar to Clemson fans, with Florida State edge transfer Patrick Payton. "Payton should be plenty motivated to make an immediate impact. He notched seven sacks in 2023 alongside future pros Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, but his production went backward in a leading role. Once viewed as a potential high draft pick, the clock's ticking for Payton to prove he can be the leading man in his final year of eligibility. The Tigers need it after losing top edge rushers Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones, who combined for 13 sacks in 2024," Tucker writes. For the rival Gamecocks, Troy center transfer Boaz Stanley was picked, while JuCo target Link Rhodes was named for SMU and USC transfer Miller Moss was selected for Louisville.

