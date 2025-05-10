Clemson's bats come through late to top Seminoles for first ACC title in program history

History made. Clemson's offensive magic came to form at the right time and was enough for the Tigers to squeeze by Florida State for their first ACC Championship in program history in a 2-1 victory. Kylee Johnson's two-run homer was the third recorded hit for the Tigers, but it was all that was needed to get it done in Brighton, Massachusetts. The Tigers move to 44-12 on the year, taking down Florida State for the first time after seven straight losses. Clemson looked to break things wide open, pairing together multiple hits at the top of the second to load the bases. However, a diving grab by shortstop Isa Torres shut down the Tigers' opportunity to notch runs on the board. Florida State wasn't too far behind in facing similar issues, with a Tiger double play and an Abby Viera tag on third erasing Seminole momentum on their end. As the sun came out, so did the Seminole offense. At the bottom of the third with nobody on base, Florida State broke things open with a solo home run courtesy of Hallie Wacaser. The Seminoles recorded another hit in the inning, but were unable to extend their lead any further. FSU's Ashtyn Danley got the starting nod for the third straight contest, keeping Clemson scoreless in her 3.0 innings to start the day. She would only surrender three hits with no errors. The Seminole pitching staff shut out the Tiger offense for the fifth straight inning, culminating in striking out Maddie Moore in her third appearance at the plate. Heading into the sixth, the Tigers had one runner on base, looking to close the tight margin the Seminoles had set up. Michaela Edenfield caught the steal to second on a 1-0 count and laced a throw to second to close out the struggling Tiger offense once again. Clemson's Reese Basinger, who made her third straight start in the ACC title game, assumed duties for 3.0 innings on Saturday afternoon. She surrendered one run and four hits while in command on the mound. Brooke McCubbin would relieve Basinger for the rest of the way and didn't surrender a run, giving the Tigers plenty of chances to make program history. Clemson will await its postseason fate on Selection Sunday, slated to get rolling at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2. The man who built a championship program.



🐅 @rittmanjohn | @clemsonsoftball pic.twitter.com/ktSMfW6ekE — ACC Softball (@ACCsoftball) May 10, 2025 WHY NOT US?!?!? pic.twitter.com/UQabvDdTd4 — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 10, 2025 It was her MOMENT! pic.twitter.com/Mem5LSf54X — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 10, 2025 LET'S GO, TIGERS!!! 🥎🗣️@clemsonsoftball || @ACCsoftball pic.twitter.com/1jZGzMm3xs — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) May 10, 2025

