WATCH: Clemson President tackled by his daughter at graduation in heartfelt moment

For many, the highlight of the day is walking across the stage to receive a handshake from the university president—but for one graduate, it was even more meaningful.

Clemson President Jim Clements had the honor of congratulating his own daughter, Grace on her college accomplishment.

Grace is a student in the ClemsonLIFE program, which prepares students with intellectual disabilities for independent living and employment.

As she walked across the stage, the two shared an emotional moment, with Grace leaping into her father's arms in celebration.

The joyful embrace sent them tumbling to the ground, but they quickly bounced up, laughing and smiling throughout.

