Clemson says "bring it on" with NCAA regional set to start

Clemson softball has relied on one phrase since the season began. "Bring it on." Those three words have carried immense weight, inviting any obstacles to be thrown their way. The Tigers, led by John Rittman, believe no challenge is too great. Heading into the season, the immediate challenge was replacing a bevy of talent that left the program after last spring. Valerie Cagle, along with 10 more seniors, completed their final outings for Clemson back in the Tuscaloosa Regional, falling to Southeastern Louisiana. That was only magnified by a 3-6 start to open the season, with four straight losses in the Clearwater Invitational serving as the staging ground for it. Through nine games, the Tigers' immediate navigation of a new look group was facing dangerous waters. Still, this group weathered the storm. The team would only lose six more times the rest of the way en route to securing the program's first ACC Championship and a regional host in the process. In the story of this season, the postseason is set to be those final chapters. If you ask Rittman, the overarching theme should be what type of leadership his senior class has brought in a year that opened with plenty of uncertainty. "I think the big story for this year is how we were going to respond after losing the pioneers of the program, the core players that built the success that we have in this program," Rittman said. "And there was a lot of uncertainty. A lot of freshmen coming in, so the seniors were going to have to step up and lead. We had to use a transfer portal to fill a few holes. So the question was, is this going to be like a transition year, kind of a restart, press the reset button year? And it certainly started out a little rough, 3-6, and against some really good teams. But when you have a group of players that believe in a system and have such a great work ethic and are talented, anything's possible." That belief has driven the Tigers to wins over rival South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida State to close a remarkable season, all of which are hosting a regional as national seeds. Within wins like those, particularly the ACC Tournament, the Tigers have had to come from behind to pull off resume-defining victories. One consistent item has been a sign with an all-too-familiar phrase. For senior right-handed pitcher Brooke McCubbin, "bring it on" means grinding it out in tough moments, no matter what may be in front of them. Whether it is a packed crowd in McWhorter Stadium watching a walk-off homer to beat South Carolina, or a frigid, rainy Massachusetts ballpark, that sign is a reminder that no challenge is too great. "We have a sign always in the dugout with bring it on on it, and our manager, Mac, is always holding it up," McCubbin said. "No matter what's going on in the game, it's always something we can fall back on and remember, it's not over until it's over, and just keep going. Bring it on, no matter what." Now, Clemson now embraces that even more with the program's third regional host in five chances. This postseason, however, has chapters left to be written. Regardless of wherever this story may take them, the group's belief that has defined the season thus far will be sure to carry plenty of weight the rest of the way. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!