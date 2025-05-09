Max Brown, younger brother of Sammy Brown, could make Clemson a family affair

With June 1st approaching and the Clemson football staff preparing to go after the 2027 class, an offer to a Peach State athlete could turn the linebacker room into a family affair. Jefferson (GA) linebacker Max Brown, younger brother of Sammy Brown, looks to be one of the athletes in the ’27 class who will receive a scholarship offer when Clemson officially offers rising high school juniors. At 6-0, 220 pounds, Brown has started to pick up offers from major programs across the country, including Miami, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Florida within the last month. Brown is currently ranked in the 247Sports Composite rankings as a four-star and the No. 175 player overall in the ’27 class. Clemson’s defensive staff will have a new look this year, with first-year defensive coordinator Tom Allen arriving from Penn State and Ben Boulware stepping in as the new linebackers coach. Brown has spent time getting to know both coaches, and the intensity and knowledge have stood out so far. “Both coaches are great. I love their intensity and how they use tough love on the kids,” Brown told TigerNet. “They’re both very smart in their own ways. For coach Boulware, he has the linebacker position down pat because he was in the exact same position when he was playing. Quite literally the exact same. Coach Allen is smart in the sense that he has been coaching for a long time, and he’s been around so many great guys and great coaches that he has a lot of ball knowledge and can make tweaks to even the most minute details of your game.” As Brown continues to hear from Allen and Boulware during his Clemson recruitment, the defensive staff has harped on the intensity that Brown brings to the field. “They have all expressed that they love how I fly around and play with a bunch of passion,” he said. “To me, that and my instincts are my biggest strengths.” With the top programs across the country continuing to recruit and offer Brown, Clemson has remained the standout school for the talented four-star. “Everything that I am looking for in a school, Clemson has,” Brown said. “Great culture, great team chemistry, great coach-player chemistry, and great coach-coach chemistry. Clemson just feels like home to me. Not only will Clemson develop me into the best football player of my potential, but also the best man in my potential. They will make sure I graduate and be set for life after football.” Brown will be in attendance for the annual Dabo Swinney football camp at the beginning of June, and an offer in-hand during that visit could be followed up by a commitment. “It has crossed my mind. I have been praying about it every night,” Brown said of a possible Clemson commitment. “I want to make sure that this is the school God has for me.”

