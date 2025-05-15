Cade Klubnik, Clemson WRs training with QB guru

Cade Klubnik took to his Instagram to share the work he's been up to, which includes training with QB guru Jordan Palmer.

Palmer is one of the most respected quarterback trainers in the country, and has worked with players like Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, and several others.

In this series of posts, it appears Bryant Wesco, T.J. Moore, and Antonio Williams came along with him, pairing the core of the Clemson offense together for some offseason workouts.