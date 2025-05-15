sports_football
Cade Klubnik, Clemson WRs training with QB guru Jordan Palmer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

The summer is underway, and the offseason training rolls on.

Palmer is one of the most respected quarterback trainers in the country, and has worked with players like Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, and several others.

In this series of posts, it appears Bryant Wesco, T.J. Moore, and Antonio Williams came along with him, pairing the core of the Clemson offense together for some offseason workouts.

