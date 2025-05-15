Clemson pitcher named semifinalist for Dick Howser Trophy

Clemson pitcher Lucas Mahlstedt named semifinalist for Dick Howser Trophy

CLEMSON, S.C. - Senior righthander Lucas Mahlstedt was named one of 67 semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy on Thursday. The accolade is presented each year to the top amateur baseball player in conjunction with the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Mahlstedt (Ormond Beach, Fla.) is second in the nation in saves with 15, also tied for the school record. He is 2-0 with a 2.06 ERA, .233 opponents’ batting average and 54 strikeouts against six walks in 39.1 innings pitched. In two years as a Tiger, he is 6-1 with a 3.59 ERA and .256 opponents’ batting average in 92.2 innings pitched over 50 relief outings. He has 16 saves, tied for sixth in Clemson history, and 93 strikeouts against 21 walks in his two years at Clemson, good for a 4.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio. On Feb. 26, he became a Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship Award recipient. He was one of only 35 ACC student-athletes and three ACC baseball players to receive the 2025 award. Mahlstedt became the first Tiger baseball player to receive the accolade. He graduated last week with a degree in physics.