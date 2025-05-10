Live at DKS: Clemson vs. Duke game two

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson (38-13, 15-10 ACC), ranked as high as No. 6 in the polls this week, goes for a series-clinching win on Senior Day over Duke (33-16, 14-11) in a 2 p.m. scheduled start. Clemson-Duke game two Watch – ACC Network Extra Video Announcers – Mike Freeman, William Qualkinbush Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP 105.5 FM) Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com Starting pitchers: LHP Andrew Healy (DUK - 3-3, 6.53 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Titsworth (CU - 4-1, 3.68) Game 1: Clemson 9, Duke 7. The Tigers scored six runs in the fourth inning, three more in the eighth and held on late, closer Lucas Mahlstedt clinching the save by inducing a game-ending double play with the bases loaded. Cam Cannarella notched three hits and three RBIs. Jack Crighton and Andrew Ciufo both totaled 3-RBI games as well. Follow along with updates and join in the thread below:

STAFF 18:41 BrandonRink® Final: Duke 15, Clemson 10.

STAFF 18:38 BrandonRink® B9: Cannarella gets a run back with a RBI single. 15-10 Duke now, one out.

STAFF 18:30 BrandonRink® On to the bottom of the 9th, Clemson still trails 15-9. Gaffney, Ciufo and Cannarella due up.

STAFF 18:23 BrandonRink® On to the 9th, Duke up 15-9.

STAFF 18:15 BrandonRink® Mid 8: Duke leads 15-9.

STAFF 18:04 BrandonRink® End 7: Clemson scores two on a two-error play and has another score by way of a bases-loaded walk. 15-9 Duke.

STAFF 17:50 BrandonRink® For the staff, that's all 10 runs unearned.

STAFF 17:49 BrandonRink® Mid 7: 10-run inning for Duke and it's 15-6 Blue Devils.

STAFF 17:47 BrandonRink® T7: Jake Berger makes it an 8-run 7th with a two-run double to RF. 13-6 Duke.

STAFF 17:42 BrandonRink® T7: Chance Fitzgerald coming in for the Tigers with runners on the corners.

STAFF 17:41 BrandonRink® T7: Harris 2-run single makes it 11-6 Blue Devils.

STAFF 17:40 BrandonRink® T7: Wentworth goes 3-0, works back to a full count but then walks the batter to make it 9-6 Duke. Two out, bases still loaded.

thompson_creek_tiger® 17:35 Cant get anything positive to happen & stay that way

STAFF 17:34 BrandonRink® T7: With two out and the bases loaded, that's the day for McGovern. LHP TP Wentworth coming in.

STAFF 17:30 BrandonRink® T7: Bases loaded, two out and a 3-2 count, Hyde singles in two Blue Devils and Duke leads 8-6.

STAFF 17:25 BrandonRink® T7: With two one and one out, Duke ties it up after Purify whiffs on the grounder and the runner from second scores on the play. 6-all your score.

STAFF 17:17 BrandonRink® End 6: Easterly gets the 4-6-3 double play to get out of it. 6-5 Tigers.

STAFF 17:11 BrandonRink® B6: Clemson puts a couple aboard with one out and Listi up. Nard exits after tallying seven strikeouts in 3 IP. LHP Reid Easterly coming in.

STAFF 17:02 BrandonRink® Mid 6: McGovern gets the 4-6-3 double play and keeps Clemson on top, 6-5.

STAFF 16:57 BrandonRink® Top 6: Three one-out walks from Allen loads up the bags for Rounds. Bakich comes to the mound to get Allen and puts in LHP Jacob McGovern.

STAFF 16:44 BrandonRink® End 5: Nard up to six strikeouts in relief and delivers the first 1-2-3 inning of the game. 6-5 Tigers.

STAFF 16:35 BrandonRink® Mid 5: Allen gets the flyout to LF and the score remains 6-5 Tigers.

STAFF 16:32 BrandonRink® Bakich back out for a pitching change with a Duke runner on first and two out, the rain still coming down steadily. RHP Joe Allen in.

STAFF 16:30 BrandonRink® Duke had come into the day tied with FSU for the most homers in the ACC. With FSU playing later, they're now in the lead.

STAFF 16:27 BrandonRink® Top 5: Rounds welcomes the first Bell offering with Duke's fourth solo homer of the day. 6-5 Tigers.

STAFF 16:24 BrandonRink® End 4: Three more strikeouts for Nard and the score stays the same, 6-4 Tigers.

STAFF 16:16 BrandonRink® Mid 4: Bell notches three strikeouts in a row to get out of the bases-loaded jam. 6-4 Tigers.

STAFF 16:08 BrandonRink® T4: Leadoff walk and a popped up bunt over the charging Luke Gaffney puts two aboard for Duke, and Gracia walks to load the bases with no out. Belanger back out for a visit.





STAFF 16:00 BrandonRink® T4: Clemson brings in LHP Talan Bell. Titsworth went 3 IP/6 hits/4 ER/2 BB/2 K.

STAFF 15:59 BrandonRink® End 3: Nard gets two strikeouts to strand three Tigers. 6-4 Clemson.

STAFF 15:53 BrandonRink® B3: Clemson loads up the bases with one out for Crighton, and that's the day for Duke's pitcher. RHP Gabe Nard coming in.

STAFF 15:44 BrandonRink® Mid 3: Titsworth gets the grounder to strand two Blue Devils. 6-4 Tigers.

STAFF 15:42 BrandonRink® Jimmy Belanger goes to the mound for a visit and the bullpen starts to get going for Clemson.

STAFF 15:41 BrandonRink® T3: Ben Rounds makes Titsworth pay for the two-out walk with an RBI single to RF. 6-4 Clemson now.

STAFF 15:32 BrandonRink® T3: Gracia strikes again with his second HR of the day, to RF. Cuts the Clemson lead to 6-3.

STAFF 15:28 BrandonRink® End 2: Clemson puts the first two aboard again, but Duke gets out of it unscathed, punctuated by a pickoff of Listi. 6-2 Tigers.

STAFF 15:19 BrandonRink® Mid 2: Titsworth strands the Duke runner on 2B with the flyball out. 6-2 Tigers.

STAFF 15:16 BrandonRink® T2: Macon Winslow with the solo shot to LF. 6-2 Clemson now. The rain is coming down pretty good now.

STAFF 15:12 BrandonRink® End 1: Clemson 6, Duke 1. Seven Tigers reach base in all.

STAFF 15:06 BrandonRink® B1: Clemson is back to the top of the order with Cannarella and Duke is making a pitching change. LHP Andrew Healy exits after giving up five hits and six runs (four earned). LHP Kyle Johnson coming in.

STAFF 15:04 BrandonRink® B1: Andrew Ciufo RBI single to LF makes it 6-1 Clemson.

STAFF 15:01 BrandonRink® B1: Gaffney adds to the Tiger lead with an RBI groundout. 5-1 Clemson.

STAFF 14:58 BrandonRink® B1: Purify scores a Tiger from third base and beats out the throw after the Duke 1B drops the grounder initially. Runners on the corners, 4-1 Clemson.

STAFF 14:57 BrandonRink® B1: Clemson keeping the pressure on with singles from Dominic Listi and Jacob Jarrell and the Tigers have two in scoring position with one out for Jarren Purify.

STAFF 14:52 BrandonRink® That brings Paino into double-digits on HRs this season (10). He has a team-best 47 RBIs.

STAFF 14:50 BrandonRink® B1: Cam Cannarella works a leadoff walk and Jack Crighton drops a flyball between fielder's in RF to start the Clemson half-inning off. Josh Paino then crushes a homer to LCF. 3-1 Clemson.

