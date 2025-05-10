sports_baseball
Live at DKS: Clemson vs. Duke game two
Clemson looks to clinch the series in game two over Duke.

Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 7 hours ago

Clemson (38-13, 15-10 ACC), ranked as high as No. 6 in the polls this week, goes for a series-clinching win on Senior Day over Duke (33-16, 14-11) in a 2 p.m. scheduled start.

Clemson-Duke game two

Watch – ACC Network Extra

Video Announcers – Mike Freeman, William Qualkinbush

Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP 105.5 FM)

Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

Starting pitchers: LHP Andrew Healy (DUK - 3-3, 6.53 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Titsworth (CU - 4-1, 3.68)

Game 1: Clemson 9, Duke 7. The Tigers scored six runs in the fourth inning, three more in the eighth and held on late, closer Lucas Mahlstedt clinching the save by inducing a game-ending double play with the bases loaded. Cam Cannarella notched three hits and three RBIs. Jack Crighton and Andrew Ciufo both totaled 3-RBI games as well.

Follow along with updates and join in the thread below:

STAFF
18:41
Final: Duke 15, Clemson 10.
STAFF
18:38
B9: Cannarella gets a run back with a RBI single. 15-10 Duke now, one out.
STAFF
18:30
On to the bottom of the 9th, Clemson still trails 15-9. Gaffney, Ciufo and Cannarella due up.
STAFF
18:23
On to the 9th, Duke up 15-9.
STAFF
18:15
Mid 8: Duke leads 15-9.
STAFF
18:04
End 7: Clemson scores two on a two-error play and has another score by way of a bases-loaded walk. 15-9 Duke.
STAFF
17:50
For the staff, that's all 10 runs unearned.
STAFF
17:49
Mid 7: 10-run inning for Duke and it's 15-6 Blue Devils.
STAFF
17:47
T7: Jake Berger makes it an 8-run 7th with a two-run double to RF. 13-6 Duke.
STAFF
17:42
T7: Chance Fitzgerald coming in for the Tigers with runners on the corners.
STAFF
17:41
T7: Harris 2-run single makes it 11-6 Blue Devils.
STAFF
17:40
T7: Wentworth goes 3-0, works back to a full count but then walks the batter to make it 9-6 Duke. Two out, bases still loaded.
Cant get anything positive to happen & stay that way
STAFF
17:34
T7: With two out and the bases loaded, that's the day for McGovern. LHP TP Wentworth coming in.
STAFF
17:30
T7: Bases loaded, two out and a 3-2 count, Hyde singles in two Blue Devils and Duke leads 8-6.
STAFF
17:25
T7: With two one and one out, Duke ties it up after Purify whiffs on the grounder and the runner from second scores on the play. 6-all your score.
STAFF
17:17
End 6: Easterly gets the 4-6-3 double play to get out of it. 6-5 Tigers.
STAFF
17:11
B6: Clemson puts a couple aboard with one out and Listi up. Nard exits after tallying seven strikeouts in 3 IP. LHP Reid Easterly coming in.
STAFF
17:04
https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1921310267981336976
STAFF
17:02
Mid 6: McGovern gets the 4-6-3 double play and keeps Clemson on top, 6-5.
STAFF
16:57
Top 6: Three one-out walks from Allen loads up the bags for Rounds. Bakich comes to the mound to get Allen and puts in LHP Jacob McGovern.
STAFF
16:44
End 5: Nard up to six strikeouts in relief and delivers the first 1-2-3 inning of the game. 6-5 Tigers.
STAFF
16:35
Mid 5: Allen gets the flyout to LF and the score remains 6-5 Tigers.
STAFF
16:32
Bakich back out for a pitching change with a Duke runner on first and two out, the rain still coming down steadily. RHP Joe Allen in.
STAFF
16:30
Duke had come into the day tied with FSU for the most homers in the ACC. With FSU playing later, they're now in the lead.
STAFF
16:27
Top 5: Rounds welcomes the first Bell offering with Duke's fourth solo homer of the day. 6-5 Tigers.
STAFF
16:24
End 4: Three more strikeouts for Nard and the score stays the same, 6-4 Tigers.
STAFF
16:18
https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1921298684886626763
STAFF
16:16
Mid 4: Bell notches three strikeouts in a row to get out of the bases-loaded jam. 6-4 Tigers.
STAFF
16:08
T4: Leadoff walk and a popped up bunt over the charging Luke Gaffney puts two aboard for Duke, and Gracia walks to load the bases with no out. Belanger back out for a visit.


Message was edited by: BrandonRink®
STAFF
16:00
T4: Clemson brings in LHP Talan Bell. Titsworth went 3 IP/6 hits/4 ER/2 BB/2 K.
STAFF
15:59
End 3: Nard gets two strikeouts to strand three Tigers. 6-4 Clemson.
STAFF
15:53
B3: Clemson loads up the bases with one out for Crighton, and that's the day for Duke's pitcher. RHP Gabe Nard coming in.
STAFF
15:44
Mid 3: Titsworth gets the grounder to strand two Blue Devils. 6-4 Tigers.
STAFF
15:42
Jimmy Belanger goes to the mound for a visit and the bullpen starts to get going for Clemson.
STAFF
15:41
T3: Ben Rounds makes Titsworth pay for the two-out walk with an RBI single to RF. 6-4 Clemson now.
STAFF
15:32
T3: Gracia strikes again with his second HR of the day, to RF. Cuts the Clemson lead to 6-3.
STAFF
15:28
End 2: Clemson puts the first two aboard again, but Duke gets out of it unscathed, punctuated by a pickoff of Listi. 6-2 Tigers.
STAFF
15:19
Mid 2: Titsworth strands the Duke runner on 2B with the flyball out. 6-2 Tigers.
STAFF
15:16
T2: Macon Winslow with the solo shot to LF. 6-2 Clemson now. The rain is coming down pretty good now.
STAFF
15:12
End 1: Clemson 6, Duke 1. Seven Tigers reach base in all.
STAFF
15:06
B1: Clemson is back to the top of the order with Cannarella and Duke is making a pitching change. LHP Andrew Healy exits after giving up five hits and six runs (four earned). LHP Kyle Johnson coming in.
STAFF
15:04
B1: Andrew Ciufo RBI single to LF makes it 6-1 Clemson.
STAFF
15:01
B1: Gaffney adds to the Tiger lead with an RBI groundout. 5-1 Clemson.
STAFF
14:58
B1: Purify scores a Tiger from third base and beats out the throw after the Duke 1B drops the grounder initially. Runners on the corners, 4-1 Clemson.
STAFF
14:57
B1: Clemson keeping the pressure on with singles from Dominic Listi and Jacob Jarrell and the Tigers have two in scoring position with one out for Jarren Purify.
STAFF
14:55
https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1921277407115284798
STAFF
14:52
That brings Paino into double-digits on HRs this season (10). He has a team-best 47 RBIs.
STAFF
14:50
B1: Cam Cannarella works a leadoff walk and Jack Crighton drops a flyball between fielder's in RF to start the Clemson half-inning off. Josh Paino then crushes a homer to LCF. 3-1 Clemson.
