Live at DKS: Clemson vs. Duke game two
Clemson (38-13, 15-10 ACC), ranked as high as No. 6 in the polls this week, goes for a series-clinching win on Senior Day over Duke (33-16, 14-11) in a 2 p.m. scheduled start.
Watch – ACC Network Extra Video Announcers – Mike Freeman, William Qualkinbush Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP 105.5 FM) Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com Starting pitchers: LHP Andrew Healy (DUK - 3-3, 6.53 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Titsworth (CU - 4-1, 3.68) Game 1: Clemson 9, Duke 7. The Tigers scored six runs in the fourth inning, three more in the eighth and held on late, closer Lucas Mahlstedt clinching the save by inducing a game-ending double play with the bases loaded. Cam Cannarella notched three hits and three RBIs. Jack Crighton and Andrew Ciufo both totaled 3-RBI games as well. Follow along with updates and join in the thread below:
