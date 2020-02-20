Clemson hosts Stony Brook for weekend series

The Tigers face Stony Brook for the first time when the Seawolves visit Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game series this weekend. SERIES SETUP • Who – Stony Brook (1-3) vs. Clemson (4-0) • Best Ranking – SBU – NR; CU – NR • When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (Noon) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers (Friday) – Bob Mahony, William Qualkinbush • Video Announcers (Saturday) – Marty Clary, Fred Cunningham • Video Announcers (Sunday) – Marty Clary, Pete Yanity • Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM), ESPN Upstate • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com, TuneIn (Friday, Sunday) • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON • Promotion (Saturday) – Giveaway – Clemson baseball car magnet for the first 500 fans • Promotion (Sunday) – Game Highlight – Kids run the bases SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Jared Milch (SBU - 0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Sam Weatherly (CU - 0-0, 2.25)

• Saturday – RHP Sam Turcotte (SBU - 0-1, 3.60) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU - 1-0, 0.00)

• Sunday – RHP Nick DeGennaro (SBU - 1-0, 2.57) vs. RHP Spencer Strider (CU - 0-0, 0.00)

PROBABLE CLEMSON STARTERS

Pos. # Player B-T Cl. G-S Avg. HR RBI Notes

C 17 Adam Hackenberg R-R So. 4-4 .438 0 5 Has a team-tying-high seven hits

1B 35 Chad Fairey L-R So. 2-2 .000 0 0 Has two walks

2B 4 Pierce Gallo R-R Fr. 1-0 .000 0 0 Made his college debut vs. Furman on Wednesday

SS 5 Sam Hall R-R Jr. 4-4 .077 1 1 Has started all four games at shortstop

3B 24 Mac Starbuck R-R *Fr. 4-4 .300 0 0 Has a .500 on-base percentage & two steals

LF 6 Elijah Henderson R-R *So. 4-4 .500 0 3 Has a .556 on-base percentage

CF 13 Bryce Teodosio R-L Jr. 4-3 .250 0 0 Has a .500 on-base percentage

RF 16 Bo Majkowski L-R Jr. 3-2 .000 0 0 Has a .379 career on-base percentage

DH 1 Kier Meredith L-L *So. 4-4 .385 0 1 Has a .529 on-base percentage

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 4-0 home record, defeated Furman 3-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 3.8 runs per game and hitting .282 with a .387 on-base percentage, .385 slugging percentage and six steals.

• The pitching staff has a 1.25 ERA, .144 opponents’ batting average and 2.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .948.

STONY BROOK OVERVIEW

• Stony Brook is led by 30th-year Head Coach Matt Senk.

• The Seawolves won one of four games at Texas State last weekend. They are hitting .205 and have a 3.82 ERA and .978 fielding percentage.

• Evan Giordano is hitting .500 with two doubles and Stanton Leuthner is batting .375 with one homer and two RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• The seven runs allowed are the fewest Clemson has allowed in the first four games of a season since 2006 (4).

• Clemson has held opponents to 2-for-36 (.056) with runners in scoring position in 2020.

• Adam Hackenberg and Elijah Henderson have hit safely in all four games in 2020.

HENDERSON SPARKING THE TIGERS

• Sophomore outfielder Elijah Henderson only had 32 at-bats in 2019, but he has emerged as the Tigers’ leadoff hitter in 2020.

• He has made two starts in left field and two starts in right field.

• He is hitting .500 with two doubles, three RBIs, three runs, a .556 on-base percentage and a steal in four games (four starts) in 2020.

• In his career, he is hitting .261 with two doubles, a homer, eight RBIs, a .364 on-base percentage and a steal in 23 games (12 starts).