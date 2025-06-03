4-star NC OL still feels Clemson is one of a kind after 'great' official visit

4-star NC OL Leo Delaney still feels Clemson is one of a kind after 'great' official visit

Clemson is a one-of-a-kind program. Those were the words of four-star offensive tackle Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day back in March, fresh off a spring visit to Clemson. As time passes on, maybe those feelings don't resonate as strongly once other programs come into focus. In the Tigers' case, that same feeling has stuck with him, and perhaps, even more significantly, after official visits. Delaney is currently courting his top three in Clemson, Penn State, and Michigan. Clemson got the first swing, and it knocked the visit out of the park. Time has been Dabo Swinney and Matt Luke's greatest ally, with the program's philosophy and fundamental operation sticking with the Providence Day product as his recruitment has evolved. "It was great," Delaney said. "I mean, I had a great experience. They definitely rode out the red carpet, just getting to hang out with the players and hang out with the coaches and just everything Clemson football for a whole weekend. I think that was just a really fun experience." The four-star lineman described the weekend as the staff rolling out the red carpet, with the staff not being the only ones making sure he's sold on what Clemson has to offer. Gordon Sellars, who is teammates with Delaney back at Providence Day, has been a Tiger pledge since April, with the four-star wideout playing a large role in pitching his fellow four-star all things Clemson throughout the spring and, of course, over the weekend. As Delaney began to take in everything the official visit had to offer, his thoughts of Clemson being that "one of a kind" program continued to resonate. Swinney's speech was powerful to the rising senior, and reminded him that the Tigers' operation is found really anywhere else. He told TigerNet his thoughts on Clemson have remained the same, and have only grown with time. "It absolutely has, and they definitely harped on that in their program speech, just with the fact of they talk about their retention, their graduation rate, how they win, why they win, and that they win the right way," Delaney said. "And I just don't see a ton of other places in the nation doing it like that." In Delaney's eyes, the weekend was more of a celebration of relationships than anything else. After months of high-stakes recruiting, the players can take in Clemson for more than just a brief visit. As far as the Tigers are concerned, they stuck the landing with Delaney. "It's definitely a bit of a celebration weekend," Delaney said. "A lot of the stuff that we do on this weekend isn't as much recruiting and it's more of a red carpet kind of thing, like wining and dining you. But what I got from what I was looking at this weekend is exactly what I got."

