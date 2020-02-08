Clemson aims for bounce-back hosting Notre Dame

The Clemson Tigers (11-11, 5-7 ACC) will look to get back on track when it hosts Notre Dame (14-8, 5-6) for a 6 p.m. tip Sunday. The Tigers are 9-4 at home this season. The contest will be televised on Fox Sports South (RSN) with Tim Brando and Mike Gminski calling the action courtside, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES • Clemson is 9-4 at home this season, including 4-2 in league play. The Tigers have won four-straight at home. • Tevin Mack turned in a career performance against Syracuse with 32 points and 10 assists. It was his second double-double and a career-best 32 points. The performance came via a career-best 12 made field goals. • Clyde Trapp was the Tigers’ second double-digit scorer against the Orange and he turned in career bests in points (17), rebounds (9) and assists (6). • Alex Hemenway’s performance at Louisville was most notable with a career-high 8 points, including two threes in his first action since Nov. 7.

• Beating Wake Forest gave Clemson at least a break-even record in the season series against all four ACC schools from the Tar Heel state.

• It’s the first time since 1989-90 when Clemson was 1-1 vs. Duke, 1-1 vs. UNC, 1-1 vs. NC State and 3-0 vs. Wake Forest.

• Clemson defeated No. 3/3 Duke on for its first win over an AP top-3 ranked opponent since North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2001.

• With that win over Duke on Jan. 14, Head Coach Brad Brownell passed Cliff Ellis for the all-time wins mark in Clemson basketball history.

• Clemson has been bitten by the injury bug in 2019, having many key players miss time due to injuries, which includes three starting players.

• For much of the season, Clemson has had as few as eight scholarship players active. Clemson has had players miss 56 games this season.

Lineups/key players

(--/--) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 194 Jr. Eastover, S.C. 12/10 6.3 4.1 2.6 26.0

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 Fr. Newark, N.J. 22/17 7.8 3.0 2.5 28.8

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 197 So. Greensboro, N.C. 22/22 9.5 3.6 2.3 31.5

F 13 Tevin Mack 6-6 227 Gr. Columbia, S.C. 22/21 12.0 5.5 1.0 28.4

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 240 Jr. Palmyra, Va. 22/22 13.4 7.4 2.5 31.9

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3 200 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 9/4 5.3 1.0 1.6 37.8

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 211 So. Monroe, N.C. 22/2 5.8 3.3 0.3 14.4

G 10 Curran Scott 6-4 205 Gr. Edmond, Okla. 22/8 6.5 1.7 1.6 23.0

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3 180 Fr. Newburgh, Ind. 6/0 3.8 0.7 0.2 10.3

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 195 Fr. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 5/0 0.4 0.8 0.2 2.4

F 21 Khavon Moore 6-8 217 So. Macon, Ga. 20/4 2.3 2.1 0.7 10.6

C 55 Trey Jemison 7-0 256 So. Birmingham, Ala. 21/0 1.7 1.6 0.0 7.4

(--/--) Notre Dame Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Rex Pflueger 6-6 218 Gr. Dana Point, Calif. 21/21 5.2 3.3 3.8 27.0

G 5 Prentiss Hubb 6-3 175 So. Upper Marlboro, Md. 22/22 12.2 2.5 4.8 34.3

G 10 T.J. Gibbs 6-3 185 Sr. Scotch Plains, N.J. 22/22 14.3 2.5 3.4 34.2

F 11 Juwan Durham 6-11 223 Sr. Tampa, Fla. 22/22 7.8 5.5 0.9 18.5

F 33 John Mooney 6-9 245 Sr. Orlando, Fla. 21/21 16.5 13.0 2.0 32.5