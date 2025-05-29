sports_baseball
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel has Cannarella going with the 40th overall pick to the LA Dodgers.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel has Cannarella going with the 40th overall pick to the LA Dodgers.

ESPN MLB mock draft has Cam Cannarella picked by LA Dodgers
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  1 hour ago

Clemson's superstar could join a team full of star power in the near future.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel released his 1.0 MLB mock draft, and it features Cam Cannarella slipping out of the first round, but his landing spot is of interest.

McDaniel has Cannarella falling to the 40th overall pick, landing the centerfielder with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the current defending champions of the MLB.

He further added this would be quite the drop for Cannarella, but it would also mean the Dodgers landed a legitimate steal in their first draft choice.

Here are McDaniels' full comments on the potential pick:

"Cannarella hasn't looked quite the same as he did last spring, and scouts seem to think he won't go in the top 20-30 picks. I think this drop is too far for his talent and would be another draft coup for the Dodgers."

Cannarella has turned it on lately, where over the last month he’s 26-for-58 (.448) with seven extra-base hits and leads the team with 16 RBIs and a 1.181 OPS.

The mock draft also has Clemson commit Dax Kilby of Newnan High School being selected 33rd overall to the Boston Red Sox.

Clemson begins its postseason run in the regionals on Friday night, with Cannarella and Co. set to face USC Upstate on Friday, May 30th at 6:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
ESPN MLB mock draft has Cam Cannarella picked by LA Dodgers
ESPN MLB mock draft has Cam Cannarella picked by LA Dodgers
Clemson's receiver corps ranked among Top 3 in the nation
Clemson's receiver corps ranked among Top 3 in the nation
Clemson gets first shot at final impression with dominant offensive line prospect
Clemson gets first shot at final impression with dominant offensive line prospect
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week