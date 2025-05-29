ESPN MLB mock draft has Cam Cannarella picked by LA Dodgers

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel released his 1.0 MLB mock draft, and it features Cam Cannarella slipping out of the first round, but his landing spot is of interest.

McDaniel has Cannarella falling to the 40th overall pick, landing the centerfielder with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the current defending champions of the MLB.

He further added this would be quite the drop for Cannarella, but it would also mean the Dodgers landed a legitimate steal in their first draft choice.

Here are McDaniels' full comments on the potential pick:

"Cannarella hasn't looked quite the same as he did last spring, and scouts seem to think he won't go in the top 20-30 picks. I think this drop is too far for his talent and would be another draft coup for the Dodgers."

Cannarella has turned it on lately, where over the last month he’s 26-for-58 (.448) with seven extra-base hits and leads the team with 16 RBIs and a 1.181 OPS.

The mock draft also has Clemson commit Dax Kilby of Newnan High School being selected 33rd overall to the Boston Red Sox.

Clemson begins its postseason run in the regionals on Friday night, with Cannarella and Co. set to face USC Upstate on Friday, May 30th at 6:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.