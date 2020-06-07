TigerNet Top-5: Fuller set a long-standing mark for Clemson QB play

TigerNet Staff by

Steve Fuller was Clemson’s highest-Heisman-voting finisher for close to 40 years after a standout 1978 campaign. Fuller wore No. 4 with the Tigers and he checks in at that spot in the TigerNet Top-5 formula for the best QBs in the ACC era. National champion and first-team All-ACC QB Homer Jordan started the countdown at No. 5. More on Fuller: TigerNet Top-5: QB Played: 1975-78 Notable career stats: 6,096 total yards (4,359 passing; 1,737 rushing), 44 touchdowns (22 rushing and passing) in 43 games (34 starts). Why he’s here: Fuller earned third-team All-America honors and ACC player of the year in a conference-championship, 11-1 1978 season. His sixth-place finish in the Heisman vote that year was the Clemson standard up to being matched by CJ Spiller in 2009 -- and surpassed by Deshaun Watson in 2015 (third).

Fuller also won ACC player of the year in 1977, joined only by Travis Etienne in school history to earn the honor twice.

The Spartanburg High (S.C.) product led the ACC in total yards in 1977 and 1978, as well as TD responsibility, yards per pass, pass efficiency and passing touchdowns.

He was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1979.

Fuller was inducted in the first class of Clemson's Ring of Honor in 1994.

TigerNet Top-5: QB

Our formula weighs a number of factors, including national awards, All-America and conference honors as well as school single-game, single-season and career records. An impact rating on that team success and the intangibles involved are also judged in that mix. And wrapping up the college aspect, we take how NFL scouts judged them with their draft position.

5. Homer Jordan

4. Steve Fuller

(Stats compiled and written by Brandon Rink)