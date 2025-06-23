Clemson baseball's final Top 25 rankings

Clemson baseball (45-18) finished as high as No. 20 in the final college baseball polls released on Monday. That highest ranking comes with the Coaches Poll at No. 20, where the Tigers dropped eight spots. Erik Bakich's Tigers finished No. 23 with D1Baseball and No. 24 with Baseball America. "Clemson opened its regional with seven unanswered runs to defeat USC-Upstate but followed by blowing a late lead against West Virginia and suffering a season-ending 16-4 loss to Kentucky. After not hosting a regional since 2018, the Tigers have now done so three straight years. Clemson also reached the ACC tournament title game for the second time in three seasons and recorded 21 conference wins, marking its third consecutive 20-win ACC campaign," Baseball America said. The Tigers made a first Super Regional since 2010 last season, but the other two regional host bids have finished without even making the final. Clemson in final 2025 polls Coaches: 20 (prev. 12)

D1Baseball: 23 (prev. 14)

Baseball America: 24 (prev. 14)

