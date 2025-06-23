|
Former Clemson forward Bas Leyte wins NBA championship with Thunder
One former Tiger is an NBA champion.
Bas Leyte, who spent one year with Clemson during its Elite Eight run during the 2023-24 season, is waking up with a ring. Leyte now works for the Oklahoma City Thunder staff as a video analyst, getting to help lead the Thunder to its first NBA title since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008. Last night, the Thunder defeated the Pacers 103-91 in game seven of the NBA Finals to secure the championship. The Clemson angle from the NBA Finals:
Former center Bas Leyte, who played for the Tigers in the 2023-24 season, is a video analyst with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He got to hold the trophy following the Thunder championship win last night. pic.twitter.com/U4RaseTkCD
