Leyte now works for the Oklahoma City Thunder staff as a video analyst, getting to help lead the Thunder to its first NBA title since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008.
Former Clemson forward Bas Leyte wins NBA championship with Thunder
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  8 hours ago

One former Tiger is an NBA champion.

Bas Leyte, who spent one year with Clemson during its Elite Eight run during the 2023-24 season, is waking up with a ring.

Last night, the Thunder defeated the Pacers 103-91 in game seven of the NBA Finals to secure the championship.

