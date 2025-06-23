Bas Leyte, who spent one year with Clemson during its Elite Eight run during the 2023-24 season, is waking up with a ring.

Leyte now works for the Oklahoma City Thunder staff as a video analyst, getting to help lead the Thunder to its first NBA title since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Last night, the Thunder defeated the Pacers 103-91 in game seven of the NBA Finals to secure the championship.