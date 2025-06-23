Clemson's Kris Benson to be inducted into National College Baseball Hall of Fame

CLEMSON, S.C. - Former Tiger righthander Kris Benson, the 1996 national player-of-the-year, will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame on Feb. 12, announced Monday by College Baseball Foundation. Benson, one of 21 people who will be inducted in February, is the second former Clemson player and third program member to be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame, joining the late Head Coach Bill Wilhelm and Rusty Adkins. Benson was named ACC Athlete-of-the-Year for all sports in 1996, was named the 1996 national player-of-the-year and was the first selection of the 1996 MLB draft. In 1996, Benson recorded one of the best seasons in Clemson history, as the first-team All-American led the Tigers to the College World Series and posted a 14-2 record with a 204-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio, leading to a 2.02 ERA in 156.0 innings pitched. In his three-year career from 1994-96, Benson was 29-8 with one save, a 2.90 ERA and 356 strikeouts against 79 walks in 319.2 innings pitched over 50 appearances (47 starts). Other awards for his college career include the Rotary Smith Award and ABCA Player-of-the-Year, and recognition as a unanimous first-team All-American. He was also the recipient of the Dick Howser Trophy for his “performance, character, leadership and courage.” Benson was inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 2005. In 2003, he was named to the ACC’s 50-Year Anniversary Team. After being selected as the top pick of the draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Benson pitched for Team USA in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and won a bronze medal. Benson made his first major league start on April 9, 1999. During his MLB career, he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1999 to 2010. He totaled 70 wins in the majors and had a 4.42 ERA. During his professional career, Benson gave to many charitable causes. He was honored with the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Roberto Clemente Award, Thurman Munson Award, Joan Payson Award and New Jersey Sports Writers Humanitarian-of-the-Year Award. While in Baltimore, Benson’s Battalion was recognized by the Baltimore Police Department. He also received a certificate of appreciation from the U.S. Army Forces Central Command in Saudi Arabia. To be eligible for the College Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, players must be out of college for 15 years and have completed one year of competition. Ballot-eligible coaches must be retired for two years or be active and no less than 75 years old.