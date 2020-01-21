In-state QB mulling Clemson offer as National Signing Day approaches

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

With a little over two weeks before National Signing Day, Hunter Helms' recruitment is beginning to take shape after last weekend’s visit to Clemson. The Columbia (SC) Gray Academy quarterback has a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson and traveled to the Upstate for an official visit that he and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter had been planning for quite some time. “Me and Coach Streeter have been talking about it for a while just to get up there and have a really good visit. Just talking about the visit, itself, it was just an unbelievable time the whole weekend,” Helms told TigerNet Monday afternoon. “We got in around five Friday evening. We checked in and everything and then we had dinner. On Saturday, we just hung out, did some academic things and talked about PAW Journey and stuff. All of that is just incredible. We had a cooking competition, which was pretty fun. We had a nice dinner and then I just hung out with the guys and got to know everybody.” One of the highlights of the trip was spending time with head coach Dabo Swinney.

“Like anybody can tell, he's just an unbelievable guy,” Helms said. “You could tell how Clemson is doing so good because of the people they have up there. Talking about Coach Swinney, he's just incredible. He's a great coach and an even better person.”

With the departure of Chase Brice, the quarterback room has Trevor Lawrence, Taisun Phommachanh, D.J. Uiagalelei, Ben Batson and Patrick McClure. Helms said he sees an opportunity to contribute but he wanted to spend more time talking about Brice.

“Anybody can see that with a guy leaving, it just creates more opportunity and I'll leave it at that,” Helms said. “Just talking about Chase really quick, every visit I've been on, I've talked to him. We've gotten to know each other a little bit. He's just an incredible guy. We all know he's a great player. Wherever he goes, they're definitely getting a heck of a player and an even better guy.”

Helms offer is for a preferred walk-on spot, but he said he just wants to work hard and contribute any way he can.

“It's a preferred walk-on spot, right now,” he said. “You just have to take every day and win the day. You have to keep working hard and hope that fate pans out. Right now, it's a preferred walk-on and that's alright with me. I'm going to go in there, keep my head down and work hard and we'll see what happens.

“Like everybody up there, they just want to see a hardworking kid. That's exactly what I'm going to go up there and do if I choose to go to Clemson. I'm just going to keep my head down and work as hard as I can.”

Helms has a handful of offers from schools like Charleston Southern, Elon, UT-Chattanooga but also has offers from Troy and South Florida. He is scheduled to take a visit to South Florida and new head coach Jeff Scott this weekend, but right now it’s the Tigers that are on top.

“No doubt, 100-percent, that's (coming to Clemson as a walk-on) an option,” he said. “I'm not sure who leads right now. Clemson is definitely up there. They're right up there at the top and they have been for a good while. We'll see what happens in the next week or two but Clemson is definitely in the top and right up there. I'll be signing on February 5th at my school.”