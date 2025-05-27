2026 Clayton, North Carolina defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil announced a Clemson offer. He is reportedly visiting Clemson in June.
2026 Clayton, North Carolina defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil announced a Clemson offer. He is reportedly visiting Clemson in June.

4-star NC lineman Keshawn Stancil announces Clemson offer
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  6 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Keshawn Stancil - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 270   Hometown: Clayton, NC (Clayton HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#246 Overall, #20 DT, #13 NC
Rivals:
#191 Overall, #12 DT, #11 NC
24/7:
#211 Overall, #34 DL, #13 NC

2026 Clayton, North Carolina defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"After a great process and relationship building experience with @CoachEason1 I am beyond blessed to receive a D1 offer from Clemson University," Stancil said on social media.

Stancil recently put Clemson in a Top 5 with Penn State, Miami, Georgia and NC State.

He has a visit set reportedly for June 14 in Clemson, heading to Miami this weekend, then Penn State, and NC State after Clemson.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
4-star NC lineman announces Clemson offer
4-star NC lineman announces Clemson offer
Looking at the top prospect for Dabo Swinney's high school camp
Looking at the top prospect for Dabo Swinney's high school camp
Four-star Clemson pledge returning to campus for official visit
Four-star Clemson pledge returning to campus for official visit
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (72 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts