4-star NC lineman announces Clemson offer

4-star NC lineman Keshawn Stancil announces Clemson offer
Height: 6-3 Weight: 270 Hometown: Clayton, NC (Clayton HS) Class: 2026
#246 Overall, #20 DT, #13 NC
#191 Overall, #12 DT, #11 NC
#211 Overall, #34 DL, #13 NC
2026 Clayton, North Carolina defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
"After a great process and relationship building experience with @CoachEason1 I am beyond blessed to receive a D1 offer from Clemson University," Stancil said on social media. Stancil recently put Clemson in a Top 5 with Penn State, Miami, Georgia and NC State. He has a visit set reportedly for June 14 in Clemson, heading to Miami this weekend, then Penn State, and NC State after Clemson. After a great process and relationship building experience with @CoachEason1 I am beyond blessed to receive a D1 offer from Clemson University @ScottChadwick1 @ClaytonCometsFB @BTownBulls7v7 pic.twitter.com/FXdospDq4q
