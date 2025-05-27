4-star NC lineman announces Clemson offer

"After a great process and relationship building experience with @CoachEason1 I am beyond blessed to receive a D1 offer from Clemson University," Stancil said on social media.

Stancil recently put Clemson in a Top 5 with Penn State, Miami, Georgia and NC State.

He has a visit set reportedly for June 14 in Clemson, heading to Miami this weekend, then Penn State, and NC State after Clemson.