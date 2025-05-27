Four-star Clemson pledge returning to campus for official visit

|
Four-star Clemson pledge Kentavion Anderson returning to campus for official visit
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Roebuck, SC (Dorman HS) Class: 2026
#123 Overall, #8 S, #2 SC
#51 S, #9 SC
#111 Overall, #11 S, #2 SC
Clemson's most recent pledge is returning to campus.
Four-star safety Kentavion Anderson of Roebuck (SC) Dorman is making the trip to campus for an official visit. Anderson recently committed to Clemson, making it the Tigers' 15th pledge of the 2026 class. He will join several other committed prospects this weekend, adding to the list of star power set to be on campus for an important stretch of days. "Back in the crib this weekend," Anderson said on Twitter. Back at the CRIB this weekend 🐅! #AGTG @ClemsonFB @CoachConn@adamdropsbombs @coachmorrisDHS@Hawkinsjs @Coach_Boyd77@TheJoeyHawkins @ChadSimmons_@AnnaH247 pic.twitter.com/TejrIz3UBP
Four-star safety Kentavion Anderson of Roebuck (SC) Dorman is making the trip to campus for an official visit.
Anderson recently committed to Clemson, making it the Tigers' 15th pledge of the 2026 class.
He will join several other committed prospects this weekend, adding to the list of star power set to be on campus for an important stretch of days.
"Back in the crib this weekend," Anderson said on Twitter.
Back at the CRIB this weekend 🐅! #AGTG @ClemsonFB @CoachConn@adamdropsbombs @coachmorrisDHS@Hawkinsjs @Coach_Boyd77@TheJoeyHawkins @ChadSimmons_@AnnaH247 pic.twitter.com/TejrIz3UBP— Kentavion ‘’polo’’ Anderson ❹ˢᵗᵃʳ 𝘋𝘉 ✞ (@Kentavion_a) May 26, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
- Clemson's NCAA Tournament bracket announced
- Clemson selected as NCAA Tournament regional host
- Tigers win Super Regional opener over Texas
- Clemson takes on Virginia Tech to open ACC Tournament
- Anonymous ACC coach thought Clemson's 'best days are behind them,' but not now
- Live at Durham: Clemson vs. North Carolina ACC Championship
- Live Updates: Clemson vs. Texas super regional game two
- Durham delight: Clemson holds on to advance ACC semifinal in thriller over Wolfpack
- Listi's bat, Knaak's arm power Tigers past Hokies in ACC Tournament
- Live updates: Clemson vs. Texas super regional game three