Four-star Clemson pledge returning to campus for official visit

Four-star safety Kentavion Anderson of Roebuck (SC) Dorman is making the trip to campus for an official visit.

Anderson recently committed to Clemson, making it the Tigers' 15th pledge of the 2026 class.

He will join several other committed prospects this weekend, adding to the list of star power set to be on campus for an important stretch of days.

"Back in the crib this weekend," Anderson said on Twitter.