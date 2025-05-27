Four-star Clemson pledge returning to campus for official visit

Kentavion Anderson of Roebuck (SC) Dorman is making the trip to campus for an official visit.
Four-star Clemson pledge Kentavion Anderson returning to campus for official visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  5 hours ago
Kentavion Anderson Photo
Kentavion Anderson - Safety
TigerNet: (4.29)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Roebuck, SC (Dorman HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#123 Overall, #8 S, #2 SC
Rivals:
#51 S, #9 SC
24/7:
#111 Overall, #11 S, #2 SC

Clemson's most recent pledge is returning to campus.

Four-star safety Kentavion Anderson of Roebuck (SC) Dorman is making the trip to campus for an official visit.

Anderson recently committed to Clemson, making it the Tigers' 15th pledge of the 2026 class.

He will join several other committed prospects this weekend, adding to the list of star power set to be on campus for an important stretch of days.

"Back in the crib this weekend," Anderson said on Twitter.

